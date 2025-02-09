Frank Fritz’s will controversy has his fortune up in the air

When Frank Fritz passed away last fall, he had amassed a fortune left in his estate and filed a will with the court system sometime before his death.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Frank Fritz passed away from complications from a stroke that he had in 2022, and his battle with Crohn’s disease did not help things.

Frank was best known for his role in American Pickers, the long-running History Channel show featuring him and Mike Wolfe.

Frank left American Pickers after his health battles, and a fight with Mike Wolfe became too much for the beloved antique dealer.

Before his passing, Frank had a last will set in place, one he even recorded with the court system in Iowa through his lawyer, The Sun reported, but now it is back before a judge.

Frank’s will, entered into the court system and reviewed by a judge, was accepted on October 11, 2023. It documented what Frank wanted to do with his estimated six million-dollar estate, but that may change.

Frank Fritz’s will is heading back to court

Frank Fritiz’s health problems necessitated a legal guardian to protect his assets and to make sure that he got what he needed medically.

One of his friends, Chris Davis, stepped up as guardian for Frank, and MidWestOne Bank became his conservator following his stroke in 2022.

After Frank’s death last fall, everything seemed to be moving along with his estate since the court system already accepted his will.

The Express reported that on February 3, a lawyer filed a petition to set aside Frank’s will, meaning that someone wants the will to become null and void or changed somehow.

The case has been sealed since the original will was brought to the court, and the public cannot access any additional details.

The Sun revealed that one of Frank’s friends was planning an auction of some of the vast collection of items he left behind at Frank Fitz Finds, a store that Frank owned.

A judgment about Frank’s will has to happen before any sales or auctions can go through now.

Mike Wolfe and his girlfriend were featured in Good Grit this month

Frank’s partner, Mike Wolfe, is now working with Leticia Cline, his girlfriend, on different projects.

Mike and Leticia have an upcoming project on the Columbia Motor Alley that they should reveal soon.

As of this writing, Mike has not issued a statement revealing his feelings about his good friend Frank’s will and the ongoing legal petition.

American Pickers is currently on hiatus.