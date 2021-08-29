Four Star Trek titles leaving Netflix in September, where to watch them

William Shatner was cast as Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek: The Original Series, which will be removed from Netflix next month. Pic credit: Paramount+

Netflix is removing three Star Trek television series and a movie from its platform in September.

As the streaming war heats up, large media companies build competitive services; therefore, they are not relicensing their content with Netflix.

Star Trek titles have been available on Netflix since 2011, with Star Trek: Voyager being listed among the most-streamed TV shows.

With the launch of Disney+, Netflix canceled all their Marvel interconnected series, such as Luke Cage and Iron Fist, by 2019.

With another streaming giant emerging, Netflix will no longer license another popular franchise.

By the end of September, Netflix will be removing Star Trek: Seasons 1-3, Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4, and Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7. The popular 2009 Star Trek feature film will also be removed from the platform.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

However, it isn’t all bad news. Certain iconic sci-fi content will remain on Netflix in the meantime. This includes Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Paramount Plus will host Star Trek content

ViacomCBS’ streaming service Paramount Plus joins HBO, Peacock, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video as another major streaming platform.

With the launch of Paramount Plus, they announced several new Star Trek titles, such as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Prodigy.

However, with the popularity of their classic television series being watched on Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix, it was only a matter of time before the licensing deals expired.

ViacomCBS has not officially announced that they will move their original titles in-house.

Following their launch of CBS All Access in 2017, now named Paramount Plus, they benefited from the Star Trek fanbase with a record number of signup, according to Deadline.

Therefore, the sci-fi series will be an important part of the company’s overall strategy as is the case with Disney+ and the Star Wars franchise.

Will Star Trek titles be available in Netflix UK?

Paramount Plus will not launch internationally until 2022. Therefore, it is likely that Netflix and other streaming platforms will maintain their license for at least another year.

However, nothing has been confirmed regarding ViacomCBS’s international licensing strategy.

Star Trek: Discovery is still available in the UK and adds episodes weekly.

Star Trek: Enterprise, Voyager, and the feature film of the same name will be available on Netflix US until September 30.