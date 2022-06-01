Former Law & Order actress expresses interest in a return

Angie Harmon as Abbie Carmichael on Law & Order. Pic credit: NBC

A former Law & Order star is making buzz about a return.

Angie Harmon opened up on how she’d love to make a comeback to the franchise as former ADA Abbie Carmichael and even has an idea of where the woman might be today.

Abbie Carmichael on Law & Order

Introduced in the Season 9 premiere, Abbie Carmichael was a sharp Texas native who had once worked with the Narcotics Unit. She was notable for how her conservative values clashed with the liberal viewpoints of Jack McCoy and Adam Schiff.

Despite that, Carmichael was a good ADA, always tops and professional in court, and not afraid to express her opinions. She remained on Law & Order for three seasons, departing right before Season 12.

Carmichael also made appearances in the first season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit before that series found a regular ADA.

Since leaving the show, Angie Harmon has been busy with other series, notably the hit TNT drama Rizzoli & Isles. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Harmon revealed she would love a return to the show to pick up on Abbie since.

“I would love it. I was like, ‘Look, guys. I mean, I would love to maybe do an arc or something. I would love to revisit Abbie. She was just so fun and wonderful.

She added that she “loves” and “adores” Sam Waterston and the whole group.

The actress revealed that she also recently spoke to S. Epatha Merkerson, who played Lieutenant Anita Van Buren for 16 seasons and currently stars on Chicago Med. “Just know that was a really, really wonderful time in my life. I mean, what a great time to, you know, begin an acting career.

Harmon even joked that Carmichael could be the next District Attorney. “That would be perfect. Just hang on, everybody.”

Law & Order is used to bringing back old faces. The Season 21 premiere featured Carey Lowell reprising her role of former ADA Jamie Ross on a case, so a return for Carmichael isn’t impossible.

Angie Harmon and her newest dark role

Angie Harmon in Buried in Barstow. Pic credit: Lifetime

Before she could make any return, Harmon spoke about her new Lifetime channel movie Buried in Barstow. She plays Hazel King, a former hitwoman whose unexpected pregnancy forced her to leave her life of crime behind.

Now the owner of a small-town BBQ diner and a single mother, her past catches up to her when a stranger comes to town and pulls her back in for one more hit.

Harmon enjoyed the role for how it allowed her to play a mother but also relished playing a criminal after her time as a prosecutor and a cop.

“I had such a blast playing a bad guy. One of the things I love about Hazel and a lot of the characters in the diner is that they’re kind of like the Duttons in Yellowstone. They don’t necessarily make the most moral and ethical choices, but you’re still rooting for them to win.”

The movie does mark a reunion with Harmon and Bruce McGill, who played a cop on Rizzoli & Isles. Harmon is hopeful for a series of films; if this one is successful, that could bring in more Rizzoli & Isles stars.

“We gotta get the band back together.”

While this new role shows more of her range, fans are hopeful Harmon is welcomed back to Law & Order to show a great reunion between Carmichael and McCoy.

Law & Order Season 12-21 streaming on Peacock. Buried in Barstow premieres Saturday, June 4 at 8/7c on Lifetime.