Former Chicago P.D. star will have her new show airing in the same timeslot

Actress Sophia Bush has a new show debuting in Winter 2022. Pic credit: NBC

The Chicago P.D. cast used to feature actress Sophia Bush as Erin Lindsay.

The character of Erin appeared on 84 episodes of the hit NBC show while also popping up on Chicago Med and Chicago Fire during crossovers that involved her. She was a fan-favorite for a lot of viewers, and there are a lot of Chicago P.D. fans that have wanted to see her return to Intelligence.

And back before Sophia Bush joined the world of One Chicago, she was best known for her time as Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill. The show ran for years and was a huge hit for The CW.

Now, Bush has a new show coming out this winter called Good Sam, but it will be airing on a rival network.

When does Good Sam start for Sophia Bush?

The series premiere for Good Sam will arrive on Wednesday, January 5. CBS has slotted the new Sophia Bush drama in the 10/9c timeslot to begin the winter season of its programming.

Yes, you read that correctly – Good Sam will air on CBS at the same time that Chicago P.D. airs on NBC. That should be pretty interesting to see in the TV ratings, especially for Chicago P.D. fans who had been patiently waiting to see Sophia Bush star on a new show.

As fate would have it, the Chicago P.D. winter premiere is also slated to arrive on January 5. That will be one of the few new episodes of Chicago P.D. that will air during Winter 2022 due to the upcoming Olympics coverage at NBC.

What is Sophia Bush’s new show all about?

“Good Sam stars Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs in a drama about Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as Chief of Surgery after her renowned boss falls into a coma,” reads the press release from CBS about the new show.

It goes on to state that “When her former boss wakes up months later demanding to resume his duties, Sam is tasked with supervising this egotistical expert with a scalpel who never acknowledged her stellar talent.”

Other Good Sam cast members are Skye P. Marshall as Dr. Lex Trulie, Michael Stahl-David as Dr. Caleb Tucker, Davi Santos as Dr. Joey Costa, Omar Maskati as Dr. Isan M. Shah, Wendy Crewson as Vivian Katz, and Edwin Hodge as Malcolm A. Kingsley.

Below is a video of some footage that CBS is currently running for the new show.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.