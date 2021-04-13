Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 spoilers: Episode 9 sees a tense standoff between Virginia and Morgan’s group

Colby Minifie stars as Virginia, as seen in Episode 4 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

The return of Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead was a heart-breaking one. But, how will that shocking death affect everyone else moving forward into Episode 9?

Episode 8 saw the surprise death of the much-loved character, John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt). Along with this, there was the reveal that Dakota (Zoe Colletti) was not all sweet and innocent. Not only was she responsible for John’s death, but she has been meddling with things behind the scenes to get her sister, Virginia (Colby Minifie), murdered for some time now.

With all of this set in motion, Morgan (Lennie James) radioed ahead to his tentative new community and told them all to get ready for war. And, while the first half of Season 6 has played out more like an anthology as it focused on different individuals, Episode 9 appears ready to jump right in where the action stopped in Episode 8.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 9 synopsis

Carter Matt has revealed the synopsis for Episode 9 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 and can be viewed below.

“A stand-off occurs between Virginia and her rangers and Morgan’s group. Ginny has made a lot of enemies and it’s finally catching up to her.”

Sunday night’s installment ended with June (Jenna Elfman) having to put down the undead John. Among fans, there was some speculation as to whether or not this would be the final straw for June and she would kill Virginia or Ginny. However, this does not appear to be the case now that the synopsis has been revealed.

However, the final part also indicates that perhaps Virginia’s time might be up soon with the realization that she has far more enemies than friends at this point in time.

Fear the Walking Dead trailer revealed

Some trailers and teasers have also been released regarding the upcoming installment of Fear the Walking Dead. Posted to Skybound, a combination trailer and interview with Colman Domingo, who plays Victor Strand, was shared to their official YouTube channel.

Strand has been a wildcard for some time now, so it will be interesting to see where his true allegiances lie in the upcoming conflict.

Also, the opening minutes of Fear can be seen below. However, please be aware that it runs on directly from the end of Episode 8 and involves June having to dig a hole and bury John Dory. So, maybe grab a box of tissues first before you click play on this one.

Finally, AMC has also shared some promotional stills from the episode, some of which can be viewed in the gallery below.

Brigitte Kali Canales as Rachel- Fear the Walking Dead _ Season 6, Episode 9 – Photo Credit: Ryan Green/AMC

Danay Garcia as Luciana, Colby Hollman as Wes – Fear the Walking Dead _ Season 6, Episode 9 – Photo Credit: Ryan Green/AMC

Jenna Elfman as June, Colby Minifie as Virginia – Fear the Walking Dead _ Season 6, Episode 9 – Photo Credit: Ryan Green/AMC

Karen David as Grace, Mo Collins as Sarah, Danay Garcia as Luciana, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar – Fear the Walking Dead _ Season 6, Episode 9 – Photo Credit: Ryan Green/AMC

Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Austin Amelio as Dwight – Fear the Walking Dead _ Season 6, Episode 9 – Photo Credit: Ryan Green/AMC Promotional stills from Episode 9 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credits: AMC/Ryan Green

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.