Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 finale: Here are all the theories for who Daniel heard on the radio

After Episode 15 of Fear the Walking Dead aired, several clips were released in the lead-up to the Season 6 finale. Among them was one that showed Daniel talking about a voice he heard on the radio who offered up coordinates to a safe zone.

It is unclear who or why this person was releasing these details via radio, but the assumption is that this person is trying to rescue people from the imminent explosion for the launched nuclear warhead released by Teddy (John Glover) and Riley (Nick Stahl).

As yet, Daniel doesn’t know who he was speaking to but he did mention that the voice was familiar to him.

So, who could he have heard on the radio?

Daniel didn’t hear anything

Earlier this season, Daniel suffered a health scare. In Episode 10, he was seen believing several things that turned out not to be true and June’s (Jenna Elfman) assumption after examining him was that he suffered some sort of mental break.

So, in light of that and the fact that everyone is in a very stressful situation leading into the Season 6 finale of Fear the Walking Dead, is it possible that Daniel merely thought he heard someone on the radio.

In fact, during the clip, Rollie (Cory Hart) even brings up Daniel’s mental health.

The clip also revealed that Rollie had managed to get the information out of Riley regarding the location of the nuclear-safe bunker at which Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is being held. So, the assumption here is that, naturally, Rollie would want everyone to go there.

Questioning Daniel’s mental health would be a great way to convince everyone to ignore Daniel and head to the other location.

It was Isabelle or Althea

If Daniel really did hear a voice on the radio, then the possibility is that there is a safe haven out there. However, who would sound familiar to Daniel but not familiar enough for him to identify?

Fear the Walking Dead has a huge ensemble cast, so keeping up with who everyone does — or doesn’t — know is a monumental task. And, with even more outlier characters, the task becomes even more difficult.

One suggestion is that the CRM group will swoop in and rescue people. This group has featured a few times in Fear the Walking Dead, so it is possible that Daniel might have heard one of them, such as Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon), speak. However, this is very unlikely as the group is super secretive.

However, there is someone who might have contact with this group and also be a familiar voice to Daniel.

In a clip posted to his YouTube channel, George Drake suggests that perhaps Daniel has heard Althea (Maggie Grace) from the CRM group is the one on the radio.

While it is possible that Daniel is having a vague moment and can’t quite place Althea’s voice with her, it also seems more likely that it is someone else that Daniel doesn’t know very well at all.

Madison was the voice on the radio

The final suggestion is that Daniel heard Madison Clark’s (Kim Dickens) voice on the radio.

It has long been assumed by the characters in Fear the Walking Dead that Madison died at the Dell Stadium. However, fans of the TV series have clung vehemently to the fact that the character died off-screen, indicating that a surprise return could occur at some point.

Plus, it would account for the fact that Daniel recognizes the voice but can’t place it.

As yet, there has been no official word from AMC regarding Madison’s return. However, there were reports that filming did occur at the same location as the Dell Stadium, so fans are hopeful of catching a glimpse of this character in some capacity this season.

And, if Madison is the one on the radio, it could potentially link her to the CRM, according to some fans. Already, there has been a theory floating around that sees Madison now living among the ranks of this group, and now would be the perfect time to confirm both theories.

Of course, until the episode airs on Sunday night, viewers will just have to continue speculating on who Daniel heard on the phone.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.