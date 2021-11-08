Fear the Walking Dead: Here’s who died in Episode 4

A walker who appeared in Episode 4 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Episode 4 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead came with a very unexpected death.

The episode opened with Sarah (Mo Collins) waking up and realizing that her brother from another mother, Wendell (Daryl Mitchell), was still missing.

From here, Sarah went searching for Wendell but wound up bumping into Josiah (Demetrius Grosse) and was obligated to help him search for Morgan Jones (Lennie James).

Unfortunately, Josiah also wanted to kill Morgan on account of Morgan killing his twin brother, Emile (also played by Demetrius Grosse).

By the end of the episode, Morgan and Josiah had sorted things out — but it came at a cost.

So, who died as a result of this in Episode 4 of Fear the Walking Dead?

Josiah holds a grudge

It was discovered in an earlier episode of Fear the Walking Dead that Josiah had been searching for Morgan even in the middle of the nuclear apocalypse. It seems that he was in tight with his twin brother and would stop at nothing in order to seek vengeance for Emile’s death.

Along the way, Josiah had managed to reclaim Emile’s bloodhound, Rufus, from Morgan.

Previously, Rufus had been looked after by Rachel (Brigitte Kali Canales) but, when she died, he wound up with Morgan, after leading the undead Rachel and her baby, Morgan, to him so that he could look after the baby.

Initially, when the nuclear warheads were detonated, viewers were concerned that Rufus — along with Daniel’s (Ruben Blades) cat, Skidmark, might have succumbed to the blast, but AMC assured fans that the pair were fine.

However, that is no longer the case regarding Rufus, unfortunately.

Here’s who died in Episode 4

Josiah had been hanging onto his undead brother’s head in order to use it to kill Morgan. In Episode 4, he finally got his chance to do just this.

Morgan had turned up after Sarah had contacted him via radio and was surprised to see Josiah there as he thought he had already killed him. Of course, he learned very quickly that Josiah was actually Emile’s brother.

The pair got into a fight, and Josiah pulled Emile’s head out, but Rufus got confused, scenting his original owner on the walker.

Because of this, Rufus was bitten by Emile and later had to be put down.

The death caused Josiah to see the error of his ways as his brother was given the final death.

This was the only major death recorded in Episode 4 — if you exclude Emile. As per usual, though, there was the usual array of the undead that were dispatched as is the norm in almost every installment of Fear of the Walking Dead.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead is currently airing every Sunday night on AMC.