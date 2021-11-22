Fear the Walking Dead Episode 7 spoilers: Baby Mo is sick and Morgan seeks help from Victor

Karen David as Grace and Avaya White as Baby Mo, as seen in Episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Over the course of Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead, the battle between Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) has been mounting.

Strand has quickly — and rather impressively — managed to create an entirely new community in a safe building over the span of a few short months, even equipping a zombie moat in order to keep everyone “safe” inside.

However, entry comes with a cost. In Episode 5, viewers met Mickey (Aisha Tyler), who had managed to escape Strand’s Tower but now was being hunted by his henchmen because she knew how to escape the stronghold.

Along with this, there are some people Strand won’t allow admittance because they can not offer him something of worth. Or, in the case of Morgan, because he serves as a rather uncomfortable moral compass to Strand’s questionable ways.

Episode 6 now sees a further conflict involving Victor and Morgan as Baby Mo (Avaya White) gets sick.

Episode 6 synopsis

According to IMDb, Episode 7 of Fear the Walking Dead is titled “The Portrait.” The synopsis for this episode is below.

“When baby Mo gets sick, Morgan successfully pleads for entry into Strand’s Tower; Morgan quickly learns even Strand’s benevolence has its limits.”

Here, viewers learn that not only does Baby Mo get sick but that Strand actually allows Morgan entry to The Tower along with the sick infant.

However, while Strand may be happy to help a sick child, it also appears that things could be tense between him and Morgan, which is totally to be expected considering the current relationship between the two. However, it is unclear as to what conflict may arise.

Colman Domingo as Victor Strand and Lennie James as Morgan Jones, as seen in the promotional poster for Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Marcus Smith

New trailer released for Episode 7

While the synopsis for Episode 7 concentrates on Baby Mo and the tensions between Strand and Morgan, the trailer for the next installment of Fear the Walking Dead also offers up the potential for a serious threat to Strand’s community.

In the clip, cracks in Strand’s successful community are starting to form.

June (Jenna Elfman) tells Victor that she never wants him to use her medical skills “to help you get what you want.”

Previously, June and John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) had been rescued by Strand and taken to The Tower somewhat against their wishes.

While this could be an indication that things are starting to fail within Strand’s universe, later in the trailer, things get decidedly worse.

At one point, Victor is shown asking, “how long do we have?” After that, there is a fiery explosion and plenty of gunfire.

However, if fans want to know what happens next, they will simply have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out more.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead is currently airing every Sunday night on AMC.