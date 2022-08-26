FBI Tuesdays shows first promo for new seasons

Luke Kleintank as Scott Forrester on FBI: International. Pic credit: CBS

FBI Tuesdays fans are getting their first look at the new seasons.

A brand new promo from CBS shows the first peeks at FBI Season 5, FBI: Most Wanted Season 4 and FBI: International Season 2.

They include the first looks at FBI: Most Wanted’s new agent, Ray Cannon (Edwin Hodge), and FBI: International’s new liaison Megan “Smitty” Garretson (Eva-Jane Willis).

While the synopses for the premieres of FBI and FBI: Most Wanted are unknown, CBS did reveal what the FBI: International Season 2 premiere will involve.

The shows promise plenty of action and excitement to kick off the year in style and make another successful season for all three FBI shows.

With the countdown to the premiere on September 20, this is the best early look yet at how the seasons will unfold.

Where we left off on FBI Tuesdays

All three FBI shows had some big developments in their finales.

The FBI Season 4 finale was delayed hours before it was due to air due to the Uvalde, Texas school shootings. It may become the Season 5 premiere.

Meanwhile, Missy Peregrym is on maternity leave, so Maggie is still recovering from a sarin gas attack. This means Nina Chase (Shantel VanSanten) will remain on the team for a while.

FBI: International ended with Forrester helping his spy mother on a case, but he could not reunite with her.

Meanwhile, Jaeger announced she had been promoted at Europol and was no longer the team’s liaison. This means Christiane Paul is leaving the show.

FBI: Most Wanted had the team tracking a fugitive Russian millionaire. Meanwhile, Ortiz was tending to his ill father.

It was announced Miguel Gomez was leaving the show, so Ortiz is off the team when Season 4 begins.

CBS has now revealed the first peek at the year with major drama and action to come.

What’s coming on FBI Tuesdays this fall?

The thirty-second promo shows all three teams in some intense cases, including some chases.

It features the Fly Team’s new Europol liaison Agent Megan “Smitty Garretson” (Eva-Jane Willis). She’s shown asking Jamie Kellett (Heida Reed), “Is it always going to be like this?”

FBI: Most Wanted has the first footage of Ray Cannon (Edwin Hodge), a former New Orleans cop turned agent. He’s shown being told by Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott) how “this job is about finding our fugitive.”

While CBS has not announced synopses for the FBI or FBI: Most Wanted premieres, they did reveal via TV Insider what the FBI: International Season 2 premiere, titled Unburdened, is about:

“The Fly Team and new Europol liaison Megan “Smitty” Garretson investigate when an American police detective on the Federal task force is murdered in Paris while looking into a U.S. company suspected of selling illegal weapons in France and the Middle East.”

With a little under a month before the premieres, this promo is the first hint at all the action to come when FBI Tuesdays return in September for another year of thrilling action for fans.

FBI Tuesdays begins with the FBI Season 4 premiere September 20 at 8/7c on CBS.