FBI: Most Wanted: the biggest moments of Season 3

Alexa Davalos, Julian McMahon and Dylan McDermott on FBI: Most Wanted Season 3. Pic credit: CBS

There can be no denying that FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 was a roller-coaster ride for fans.

By the time the season was done, three major characters were gone, two had joined up, and another was taking a break.

That was mixed with the usual dark and daring cases as the Task Force handled a variety of fugitives, from murderous con artists to serial killers to even terrorist attacks.

Yet fans could never expect the shocking turns from several exits to one unimaginable loss that changed the entire series.

With so much going on, it was hard to keep up, but these rank as the biggest moments of Season 3, which showed how FBI: Most Wanted would never be the same after this amazing year.

10. Solving the Season 2 cliffhanger

Jess (Julian McMahon) and Crosby (Kellan Lutz) in the FBI: Most Wanted Season 2 finale. Pic credit: CBS

The first key question for FBI: Most Wanted fans going into Season 3 was who was shot in the Season 2 finale.

The final scene of Season 2 had Jess, Crosby, Sarah, and Tali at home when Sarah’s twisted ex-husband came with a gun.

The screen cut to black just as gunshots rang out. While it was never shown, the Season 3 premiere crossover confirmed that Crosby had shot Sarah’s ex in self-defense.

The show had to brush that off because of the crossover but the effects of the shooting would weigh on Jess, Sarah, and Tali for some time.

While not showing the actual shooting may have been smarter, it was good to get closure from the cliffhanger.

9. Crosby’s sudden farewell

Kellan Lutz is leaving FBI: Most Wanted in Season 3. Pic credit: CBS

Season 3 started the shocks right off the bat.

The three-part crossover that kicked off the year had Crosby aiding the New York FBI team on a kidnapping that turned into a human trafficking ring.

During the case, Crosby was shot and badly wounded. The team was at his side as he went into surgery.

Jess briefly blamed OA and Maggie for Crosby’s condition but came around to apologize to them.

While Crosby pulled through, Kellan Lutz surprised fans by announcing he was leaving the series to spend time with his family.

Thus, viewers had no idea this was the last sight of Crosby, which began a year of surprises.

8. Welcome Agent Gaines

Julian McMahon with new member Alexa Davalos on Season 3 of FBI: Most Wanted. Pic credit: CBS

The same episode that saw Crosby’s departure also introduced his replacement.

Agent Kristin Gaines crossed paths with the team as she’d been tracking the same human trafficking ring as them. She then joined full-time.

Gaines got a good push with her family around, she and her ex-husband on good terms, and even her hopes of rekindling it before she found he was dating someone else.

There was also talk of her past having been tortured by drug dealers yet still a tough attitude while also caring for victims.

Alexa Davalos ended up being a great addition to the show as Gaines stepped up nicely as a major character.

7. Jess’ family drama

Jess (Julian McMahon) says goodbye to Tali (YaYa Gosselin) as Sarah (Jen Landon) looks on in FBI: Most Wanted. Pic credit: CBS

Handling deadly fugitives is one thing. Dealing with your daughter growing up is something else.

Tali was affected by the Season 2 finale shootout and that led to her acting out from skipping school to vaping.

She and Jess had some harsh words, with Jess having trouble accepting Tali’s growing up. That meant being reluctant about letting her go to a private school.

His father, Byron, was able to get Jess to realize he couldn’t keep Tali a little girl forever. It allowed the pair to overcome some of their own problems.

Jess finally let Tali go to her school, which sadly became the last time they saw each other. It’s bittersweet to see Jess understanding his daughter before his own harsh fate.

6. A harsh holiday trip

The FBI: Most Wanted families deal with a holiday shooting in Run Hide Fight. Pic credit: CBS

Usually, a Christmas trip with the family is a great thing. Sadly, the Task Force couldn’t enjoy that.

In a thrilling episode, while shopping with their families, Jess and Barnes found themselves caught in a mass shooting by some twisted gunmen.

The pair worked with an ex-cop to protect civilians while the rest of the team tried to stage a rescue.

To make things worse, Charlotte went into labor in the middle of this mess while Tali and Sarah bonded over the trauma.

The team managed to subdue the gunmen and Charlotte gave birth to a boy to cap off a rough episode which was a compelling high point for the season.

5. Jess’ shocking end

Jess (Julian McMahon) leads a deadly manhunt on FBI: Most Wanted. Pic credit: CBS

As soon as word came of Julian McMahon’s shocking departure from the series, fans wondered how Jess would exit.

Many were hopeful he and his girlfriend Sarah might decide to finally get married, and Jess retire. Sadly, this wasn’t to be.

While protecting a woman from her abusive ex, Jess got into a shootout with the man and took a bullet to the throat. Despite being near a hospital, Jess didn’t make it.

It was a stunning turn that changed the entire series. Sarah was devastated as she and Byron had to break the news to Tali.

The team was likewise affected and still hasn’t fully gotten over it. Neither have viewers, as Jess’ death is likely the biggest moment in the history of the show.

4. Barnes’ big decision

Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) and her wife Charlotte (Fedna Jacquet) face some martial issues on FBI: Most Wanted. Pic credit: CBS

A running subplot of Season 3 was Barnes trying to balance her difficult job with her home life.

She and her wife Charlotte were expecting a child but there was some tension over which of them would be the stay-at-home mom during the baby’s early life.

They got over much of that after Charlotte gave birth, but Barnes still felt torn between her work and caring for her family.

After a rough case and Jess’ death, Barnes decided to take a break to concentrate on her family, with Isobel agreeing.

This was to excuse Roxy Sternberg’s real-life pregnancy, but still a big moment for the team to lose another member in this rough year.

3. Remy Scott joins up

Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott) debuts as the new leader on FBI: Most Wanted. Pic credit: CBS

The question abounding for fans was who could possibly take Jess’ place on the team. The answer came with the arrival of Dylan McDermott as Remy Scott.

A veteran of the FBI Las Vegas office, Scott was a bright guy with a nice sense of humor, a ladies’ man who enjoyed a good time but was dedicated to his job.

Scott connected with the team right away, bonding over his sad background of losing his brother, which drove him to join the FBI.

We also saw Scott’s personal life, from his Alzheimer’s afflicted mother to romancing a judge while heading the team in some tough cases.

While fans still miss Jess, Scott has proven himself worthy of filling those big shoes.

2. Hana finds some family

Keisha Castle-Hughes as Special Agent Hana Gibson on FBI: Most Wanted. Pic credit: CBS

It was established on the show that Hana had been adopted at a young age and never considered much about her biological family.

After returning from visiting her ill adoptive mom, Hana decided that it was time to look up her birth family and started looking into her mother.

Sadly, it turned out Hana’s mother had passed away sometime earlier, although she had always hoped to contact her and left her a nice inheritance.

Hana also met her half-brother George and the pair got along well. There was some drama in George falling into a gambling problem and Ortiz having to give him “tough love” to set him straight.

While it wasn’t the happiest outcome, Hana finding some family is a good push for her character.

1. Ortiz’s surprise exit

Gaines (Alexa Davalos), Ortiz (Miguel Gomez), and Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) track a case on FBI: Most Wanted. Pic credit: CBS

Season 3 saved one more surprise for the final episode.

The Season 3 finale had the team hunting a rogue Russian oligarch trying to steal back his fortune. The man made it personal by targeting the team’s families.

Ortiz, however, wasn’t involved as a conversation at the start of the episode revealed that he was in Los Angeles tending to his ill father.

What seemed just a random excuse for his absence was revealed as bigger when it was confirmed Miguel Gomez is leaving the series.

It’s a bit sad for fans that Ortiz never got a real exit from the show and his departure was another unexpected moment for FBI: Most Wanted.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 streaming on Paramount Plus.