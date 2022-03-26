FBI Tuesdays preview: Several agents make bold choices in a thrilling week

OA (Zeeko Zaki) handles a tough case on FBI Season 4. Pic credit: CBS

FBI Tuesdays closes out March with some intriguing excitement.

FBI will have the team handling an attack on a Congressman. FBI: International has Raines undertaking a personal mission. Then, FBI: Most Wanted has one agent making an important decision.

They all promise to provide some intriguing events as the shows close in on their spring seasons.

How did FBI Tuesdays do in the ratings?

After a week off, the FBI shows returned with a question of how one, in particular, would be faring in the ratings.

FBI had 7.8 million viewers with a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo, earning the night’s biggest audience. FBI: International remained steady with 6 million viewers and a 0.5 demo rating.

The key question was how FBI: Most Wanted would fare with the departure of Julian McMahon. As it happened, the series remained steady with 5.6 million viewers and its fifth 0.5 demo out of the last six episodes.

The three FBI shows did provide some good storytelling. FBI had the team tracking a serial killer, which involved Isobel clashing with her long-estranged father.

FBI: International had Raines distracted by a visit from his sister while the team protected the Attorney General from a killer. But Kellett was affected by how the killer actually had a point on the government covering up a major scandal.

FBI: Most Wanted showed the team still reeling from Jess’ death. That led to some internal pressure with them bickering on the hunt for a killer. But in the end, they came together to toast their lost comrade.

This week appears to put in some more action along with some big personal developments for the teams.

What’s coming on FBI Tuesdays this week?

Raines (Carter Redwood) goes hunting his missing sister on FBI: International. Pic credit: CBS

While the promos for the episodes show no new footage, the synopsis does sound intriguing. FBI begins with Protective Details as the team realizes a Congressman is a target.

“After an ICE agent is fatally shot at an ICE vs. DEA hockey game, the team attempts to find the shooter who they believe may also be targeting Congressman Curtis Grange (Brett Cullen), who was at the same game.”

It’s always a challenge when the team has to protect a high-value target. Yet it’s possible that the killer’s motive may be different than what they suspect.

FBI: International puts Raines in the middle of danger when his sister goes missing, which may jeopardize his job in Shouldn’t Have Left Her.

“When Raines’ sister goes missing in Kosovo, he goes rogue to find her, putting his job and his life on the line. Also, Kellett and Forrester face further scrutiny from inside the Bureau.”

Raines is usually the team’s cool head, so having him going rogue for his family will be a sight. Meanwhile, it seems Forrester and Kellett may be under watch either for their secret affair or regarding Forrester’s fugitive mother (Elizabeth Mitchell).

The night ends with FBI: Most Wanted as Decriminalized mixes a manhunt with a big decision for Barnes.

“The team gets called to Vermont after a married couple who grow illegal marijuana massacres their employees. Also, Barnes begins to regret not taking any time off to bond with her new baby.”

Barnes and her wife have struggled this season with the challenges of a new child and Barnes wanting more time with her family. That’s been added onto with Barnes reeling from Jess’ death.

This sounds like an easy way for the show to write Barnes off for a time as Roxy Sternberg is pregnant in real life and expecting to give birth in April.

With so much personal drama about, it appears this week’s FBI Tuesdays will close out March with a nice roar.

FBI Tuesdays begins with FBI Season 4 at 8/7c on CBS.