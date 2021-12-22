FBI’s Missy Peregrym lands movie rights to bestselling novel

Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell on FBI cast. Pic credit: CBS

Missy Peregrym might be making the jump from FBI to the big screen soon.

The actress, who plays intrepid agent Maggie Bell on the hit CBS series, has optioned film rights to the Katherine Center bestseller Things You Save In A Fire.

She will produce it with Jai Khanna’s Oakhurst Entertainment and shape it as a potential star vehicle for herself.

This is a big move for the actress who may be attempting to go from TV stardom to big-screen hits.

What is Things You Save In A Fire?

Published in 2019, Things You Save In a Fire has a dramatic synopsis:

Cassie Hanwell is a lifesaving female firefighter who finds herself with more than a few blazes to put out. One of few women in her Texas firehouse, Hanwell is devoted to helping other people through tragedy. But when her estranged and ailing mother asks her to give up her whole life and move to Boston, Cassie suddenly has an emergency of her own. The tough, old-school Boston firehouse is as different from Cassie’s old job as it could possibly be. Hazing, a lack of funding, and poor facilities mean that the firemen aren’t exactly thrilled to have a “lady” on the crew, except for an infatuation-inspiring rookie, who doesn’t seem to mind having Cassie around. But she can’t think about that. She hasn’t forgotten the advice her old captain gave her: Never date firefighters. Cassie can feel her resolve slipping…and it means risking it all―the only job she’s ever loved, and the hero she’s worked so hard to become.

The book has become a bestseller since its publication. It follows Center’s The Lost Husband, which was turned into a Netflix movie in 2020 starring Josh Duhamel and Leslie Bibb.

With a plot focusing on firefighters and romance, the story is ripe for drama which Peregrym seems ready to tackle.

Peregrym on a new role

Maggie (Missy Peregrym) leaps into action on FBI Season 4. Pic credit: CBS

While best known for FBI, Peregrym has had a long TV career, such as the Canadian cop series Rookie Blue and the cult WB series Reaper.

Peregrym’s most prominent movie role was the 2006 gymnastics comedy Stick It. While not a success at the time, the movie has attained a cult following since.

In a statement to Deadline on the news, the actress expressed her excitement in not only producing this story but perhaps starring in it as well.

“I have always been attracted to projects that showcase the depth of pain, the cost of our defenses and the healing qualities of love. I’m honored to have the opportunity to expand this redemptive story into a film, visually expressing what Katherine so wonderfully built in her book.”

Center added her own excitement on having her work brought to light.

She continued, “I’m so thrilled for Missy to bring Cassie’s story to the screen. It’s a story about courage of all kinds and about the healing power of love—and Missy really gets how those things work in people’s lives. I can’t wait to see it take shape.”

The movie is still in the early stages with the script needing to be written. Thus, fans don’t have to worry just yet about Peregrym needing time away from the FBI to film it, should she star in it.

However, this shows the actress isn’t content just sticking with Maggie but ready to flex herself on the big screen as well.

FBI Season 4 returns with new episodes Tuesday, January 4 at 8/7c on CBS.