FBI Tuesdays preview: An agent gets abducted in a thrilling night

Katherine Renee Turner as Agent Tiffany Wallace on FBI. Pic credit: CBS

The FBI teams will have the agents in some big personal crisis this week.

While each of the FBI shows has an important case, they’ll also put the agents in some difficult spots.

On FBI, the case against a drug lord is in jeopardy. That leads to Wallace asking a friend for a favor which could backfire.

FBI: International has the Fly Team racing across Bucharest to save a pregnant woman. Meanwhile, Forrester gets closer to the problems of his neighbors.

The big turn is FBI: Most Wanted, as one agent is kidnapped, with the team racing to find them in time.

This promises to be a very thrilling week that has the agents pushed to more extremes with their quests for justice.

How did this week’s FBI Tuesdays do in the ratings?

It was another strong week for FBI Tuesdays, allowing CBS to win the night in ratings.

The main FBI show saw an uptick to an impressive 7.4 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 age demo.

FBI: International also increased to 6.1 million viewers and a 0.4 demo rating. FBI: Most Wanted finished off the night with 5.4 million viewers and a 0.38 demo rating.

The mothership FBI was a powerful episode as the hunt for a serial killer was complicated by OA facing his fears over being mugged.

While the team caught the killer and OA’s attackers, the veteran agent is going to be affected by his ordeal for a while.

FBI: International sent the team to Turkey, where an arrested tourist turned out to be a spy. That had them forced to pull a jailbreak to get her to safety.

Meanwhile, Forrester grew suspicious one of his neighbors was up to something illegal and began looking into them.

FBI: Most Wanted wrapped up the night with a hunt for a lost treasure that turned deadly. Also, Remy faced a past romantic interest, which complicated his relationship with Judge April Brooks.

While those stories were good, this week’s episodes appear to ramp things up for the agents.

What’s coming on FBI Tuesdays this week?

The night begins as the main FBI puts Wallace in a spot calling on an old friend to handle a complex drug lord trial in Flopped Cop.

“When a wealthy accountant is gunned down for secretly testifying against a notorious drug lord, the team’s investigation leads Tiffany to ask for help from a friend who was formerly with the NYPD and is related to the dangerous crime boss.”

The trailers show the team on a thrilling chase while Wallace seems to be talking her friend out of crossing the line. Thus, like OA, Wallace can have a personal ordeal to go through.

The trailer for FBI: International doesn’t show new footage for Yesterday’s Miracle, but the synopsis indicates the team is on a race to save a pregnant woman.

“ The Fly Team searches Bucharest for a Romanian surrogate who goes missing shortly before carrying the biological child of an American couple to term. Also, Forrester’s concern about the safety of his neighbors in Budapest intensifies.”

While the main search sounds exciting, Forrester’s quest to help his neighbor might be a more compelling subplot.

The big storyline is on FBI: Most Wanted as Chains has the team pulling out the stops to save a kidnapped Hana.

“After Hana is kidnapped while trying to help a young girl (guest star Dalya Knapp, EVIL) in peril at a rest stop that’s on the way to her sister’s house in Connecticut, Remy and the team pull out all the stops to find her.”

The promo shows the thrills of the team trying to help their friend as Hana figures out a way to escape, promising a harrowing hour.

With all these personal thrills amid the usual high-stakes cases, this week continues the strong run for FBI Tuesdays this season.

FBI Tuesdays begins with FBI Season 5 at 8/7c on CBS.