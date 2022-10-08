FBI Tuesdays preview: The teams skirt the law in some cases

Dylan McDermott as Special Agent Remy Scott on FBI: Most Wanted. Pic credit: CBS

The FBI teams will be skirting the law more than usual this week.

Even as they seek justice for the victims, each show has the team confronting how far they’re willing to go.

The main FBI has the team trying to figure out who’s behind some attacks. However, OA is distracted by an assault of his own.

FBI: International has the Fly Team making the daring move of committing a big crime to aid a captured soldier.

FBI: Most Wanted puts the team on a hunt for gold as well as a deadly killer.

This amps up the excitement of the episodes and shows how daring each FBI team can be.

How did FBI Tuesdays do in the ratings this week?

The big news for this past week’s FBI Tuesdays was the airing of the delayed FBI Season 4 finale.

That episode had been pulled hours before it was to air on May 24 due to the tragic school shootings in Uvalde, Texas.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The episode, where the team tries to stop a troubled teen before he goes on a rampage, earned 6.7 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo, aided by the publicity over the delay.

FBI: International was strong, with 5.8 million viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, while FBI: Most Wanted was steady, with 5.1 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Besides trying to stop that shooting, the FBI episode also focused on Jubal trying to connect with his troubled teenage son Tyler.

FBI: International had the Fly Team investigating a murder involving a rich family, with Smitty proving herself by aiding the team with the local authorities.

A powerful FBI: Most Wanted had Gaines tracking the drug lord who had once tortured her. She conquered her demons by killing the man in a fight and then getting tattoos to cover the scars on her back.

This week has the main FBI getting back on track for Season 5 while the other shows have their own excitement.

What’s coming on FBI Tuesdays this week?

The night starts with FBI as Victim has the team trying to discover who’s behind some strange assaults. However, OA is distracted by a personal issue.

“The team investigates a series of brutal assaults while OA withholds information about his own attack and mugging from earlier that morning.”

OA has been having problems managing his temper since Maggie was badly injured. Hiding information about his own mugging may end up putting him in further danger.

FBI: International flips things as the Fly Team are working to pull off rather than stop the jailbreak of a captured American soldier in Copper Pots and Daggers.

“When a former U.S. Marine is detained in Istanbul on a charge of smuggling antiquities, the Fly Team races against the clock to organize her release before the Turkish police learn the truth behind her visit.”

Seeing the team be the ones pulling off a crime, albeit for the greater good, is a daring idea. Of course, should it go badly, they will be in serious trouble to add to the thrills.

FBI: Most Wanted has the team on a wilder case of a crook convinced he’s on the hunt for buried treasure, making Gold Diggers an appropriately spooky episode for the Halloween season.

“The murder of a geology professor leads the team to uncover an ancient legend regarding a secret treasure dating to the civil war, and they encounter a deadly fugitive determined to kill to find the gold. Meanwhile, an old friend from Remy’s past shakes up his relationship with April.”

The promo shows the team in danger hunting the guy in the woods while the hint of tension in Remy’s relationship with April is also intriguing.

With so much action mixed with a few good character turns, this should be another strong week for FBI Tuesdays.

FBI Tuesdays begins with FBI Season 5 at 8/7c on CBS.