Could Dylan McDermott return to Law & Order: Organized Crime?

Dylan McDermott as Remy Scott on FBI: Most Wanted. Pic credit: CBS

Sorry Law & Order: Organized Crime fans: There are no plans for a past major villain to return.

There have been rumors by fans that somehow, Dylan McDermott will return as the series’ former main villain Richard Wheatley.

While the character seemed to meet his end in Season 2, the fact there was never a body found has given fans hope he can return.

While Dylan McDermott now stars on FBI: Most Wanted, the possibility of him returning has enticed fans.

However, Danielle Moné Truitt has poured some cold water on the theory with her statement on McDermott’s possible return.

However, the fact Truitt hasn’t ruled out the character somehow appearing again down the line still gives fans hope that somehow this wicked character will manage to make a comeback.

Richard Wheatley’s apparent end on Law & Order: Organized Crime

The first season of Law & Order: Organized Crime revolved around Stabler hunting mobster Richard Wheatley, played by Dylan McDermott.

It would come out that Wheatley had tricked his ex-wife Angela (Tamara Taylor) into believing Stabler had killed her son in a raid. That led Angela to put out a hit on Stabler’s wife, Kathy.

Season 1 ended with Wheatley being arrested. He cut a deal to get almost all the charges dropped except Kathy’s murder.

In a Season 2 crossover with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Wheatley managed to get those charges dismissed after a mistrial.

Now reunited with Angela, Wheatley embarked on a plan that involved robbing Wall Street and blacking out New York while also going after Stabler.

It came to a head when Wheatley and Angela were escaping before Stabler told Angela Wheatley had killed his own son. Realizing how bad this had gotten, Angela sent the car off a cliff into a river.

While her body was found, Wheatley’s never was, although he was assumed dead. McDermott had already moved on to his role as Remy Scott on FBI: Most Wanted.

Given the lack of a body, the idea that Wheatley somehow survived has taken hold with fans and given hopes he can return.

Danielle Mone Truitt on Wheatley’s possible return

Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) and Stabler (Christopher Meloni) face off on Law & Order: Organized Crime. Pic credit: NBC

Speaking to Looper, Danielle Moné Truitt, who plays Sergeant Ayanna Bell, stated that as far as she knew, there were no plans for Wheatley to return.

Besides the fact that McDermott is so busy with FBI: Most Wanted, the series is moving into some new plotlines that do not involve Wheatley.

“I don’t think he’s coming back!” she laughed. “Burst everybody’s bubble. I don’t think that’s happening. We don’t know what happened to Wheatley, but with the way this season is going, I definitely can’t see [him returning] this season.”

Truitt added that she would enjoy seeing McDermott return, given how great he is on set.

“I would love for him to come back and play with us, because I love Dylan. He’s a joy to work with, so funny and so cool. I would love to be able to act with him again for sure.”

However, Truitt made it clear that the possibility of Wheatley returning down the road isn’t impossible to believe.

“As far as the storyline for this season, I can’t see how he would be coming back … but in the future, who knows, he might creep back.”

If Wheatley were to return, it would no doubt be with a wicked plan for revenge. As it is, the character appears to be dead, but Truitt hints that one can never be sure with him.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 airs Thursdays at 10/9c on NBC. FBI: Most Wanted Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on CBS.