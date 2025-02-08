Family Feud viewers blast ‘useless’ contestant: ‘You suck!’

One Family Feud player’s Fast Money round performance has viewers spewing vitriol.

During a recent episode of the popular weeknight game show, Scott from the Nguyen team joined his teammate, Pauline, in the Fast Money Round.

The Nguyens earned a place in the coveted end-of-game round, putting them in a position to win $20,000.

Pauline was the first to deliver her answers in 20 seconds in the quickfire competition.

Pauline scored 122 points, meaning her successor, Scott, was 78 points shy of 200 points and the grand prize.

To complete the second half of the round, Scott took his spot next to Family Feud host Steve Harvey on stage.

“Alright, Scott, now listen to me: I want you to win this money, okay?” Steve said during his pep talk. “So, come on, man, I need for you to focus.”

“Now, you got a shot at this, cuz Pauline got 122. You need 78,” Steve added.

Scott repeated Pauline’s first answer, so he was given the buzzer and had another chance to provide a different answer.

However, he stumbled on his words and decided to pass.

Scott also asked to pass on the fourth question and had just enough time to come up with a different answer, but not for his first passed question.

Scott’s attempt to produce 78 points fell short, and he only conjured up 31.

Among his five answers, three earned his team big, fat goose eggs, and the Nguyens walked away with no extra money to add to their nightly winnings.

Critics slam Scott’s ‘useless’ Fast Money round performance

Scott’s Family Feud performance was shared on YouTube in a video captioned, “Pauline delivers!! Will Scott 💩 the bed??”

In the comments section of the upload, Family Feud viewers put Scott on blast big time.

One YouTube user called Scott “useless,” mocking his round by adding, “pass, pass .. wth!!! 😡😡😡.”

“Mega choke,” added @ronbo30.

A third critic commented, “Scott… You Suck!! Boooooo 🎃.”

Another Family Feud fan used the same word to describe Scott, saying he “sucks” and suggesting that the Nguyens “switch him out” for another teammate if they win another game and go to the Fast Money round.

“No doubt the [worst] team ever,” wrote @Clan635.

Family Feud critics weigh in. Pic credit: @familyfeud/YouTube

Pauline’s answers weren’t enough to pull off a win

Although Scott’s efforts were futile, his family member, Pauline, was rather successful.

Of the 122 points she earned, two survey responses were the top answers on the board.

The only answer where Paulin failed to add points to the board was the second one.

When asked, “On a scale of one to 10, how busy is traffic on the street you live on?” Pauline answered, “Nine.”

As it turned out, none of the survey participants answered “Nine,” and “One” was the number-one answer.