Family Feud fans slam show for ‘getting desperate’ and picking families who give ‘idiotic’ answers

Family Feud viewers have complained that producers have gotten “desperate” when choosing families to participate in the game show.

A clip from a recent episode of Family Feud got fans of the show talking.

The Baez family competed against the Dinardo family in the episode.

A survey faceoff question was shared in the video as Alfonso and Michael went head to head.

The clip was shared on YouTube and captioned, “8 things you say on a date even if you don’t mean it.”

Host Steve Harvey asked the men to “Name something you say on a date even if you don’t mean it.”

Alfonso’s response, “I love you,” was at No. 3, but Michael couldn’t deliver one of the top eight answers.

The Baez family didn’t capitalize on taking control of the round

The Baez family continued their guesses back at their family’s podium as they chose to play rather than pass.

Several of their answers weren’t on the board, including, “I’ll pay for dinner,” “I’ll pick you up at 8 o’clock,” and “I’m married.”

Family Feud viewers who watched the clip were appalled by the Baez family’s responses.

In the comments section of the YouTube video, they called out Family Feud producers for the families they allow on the show and the Baezes for their “idiotic” answers.

Family Feud fans bash contestants’ ‘dumb’ answers

“Are they getting desperate for families who apply for this show? 🥴,” asked one disgruntled commenter.

A second YouTube user asked, “Is there a stupidity test that people have to take before they can be on this show?”

@monrominee added, “Wow… I don’t know what was worse…that first family’s idiotic answers or the actual answers.”

Another critic bashed Alfredo’s answer, “I’m married,” calling it “dumb.”

Family Feud fans express their complaints online. Pic credit: @familyfeud/YouTube

The Dinardos won the round after the Baezes earned three strikes

Ultimately, the Baez family ended up with three strikes, although they had control of the game, turning the round back over to the Dinardos.

The Dinardo family got a shot to steal the game, collectively answering, “I’m having a great time.”

Their family’s answer was in second place with 20 points, earning the Dinardos the win.

The remaining answers on the board were “See Again/Call” in fourth place with 11 survey responses, “So Interesting!” in fifth place with seven points, “Thank you!” in sixth place with six survey responses, “Great Restaurant” in seventh place with five points, and “Nice To Meet U!” in eighth place, putting four points on the board.