Steve Harvey explains why wife Marjorie told him ‘I don’t date married men’

Steve Harvey shared a story with Family Feud audience members about snagging his wife, Marjorie Harvey.

The 68-year-old funnyman often shares personal stories in between takes on the set of Family Feud.

During a recent episode, Steve told his fans how taking a call changed his life.

The moment was shared on Steve’s Facebook page in a Reel he captioned, “In 2005, fresh off a divorce, I was in the casino, locked in a game. Then my bodyguard said, ‘You’ll want to take this call.’ That one call changed everything. Some moments are just meant to be.”

Steve told his audience that at the time, he was gambling, and his bodyguard told him, “Hey, man, got a phone call for you.”

Steve responded, “Man, you know I don’t talk to nobody when I’m gambling.”

“No, I think you want to hear this,” his bodyguard retorted.

Steve picked up the phone and instantly recognized that it was the voice of Marjorie, his now-wife, whom he hadn’t spoken to since 1987.

Steve jokingly asked Marjorie how her “punk-a** husband” was doing, and she revealed that she’d been divorced from him for four years.

The day after their phone call, Steve flew to Memphis, Tennessee, and asked Marjorie to have lunch with him.

Marjorie’s response, however, was, “I don’t date married men.”

Marjorie didn’t believe that Steve was divorced

The last Marjorie had heard, Steve Harvey was still married to his now ex-wife, Mary Lee Harvey.

As Steve explained, the timing confused Marjorie. “It was the day after Thanksgiving. I got divorced the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. So when she said, ‘I don’t date married men,’ I said, ‘I just got a divorce yesterday.”

“You know how that s*** sounded?” Steve joked.

Steve noted that word hadn’t yet gotten out that he was a newly divorced man, so in Marjorie’s mind, he was hitting on her while still wed to another woman, but that wasn’t the case.

Still, it took Steve “about a month” to convince Marjorie that he was divorced.

Once Marjorie was completely convinced that Steve was a single man, they had lunch again. This time, Steve said he wouldn’t let Marjorie slip away a second time.

When she walked across the lobby, Steve said, “I let you get away one time. You ain’t goin’ nowhere this time.”

Steve gushes over Marjorie for making him the ‘dude I am today’

Steve shared he had just $1,700 in cash after his divorce, but that didn’t matter to Marjorie.

In fact, Steve credits his wife with making him the man he is today.

“After 2005, that chick right there, she changed the whole game for me,” Steve proudly told the crowd.

“The dude I am today is cuz of her in 2005,” he continued. “That girl right there got in that foxhole with me and built this s*** on up,” Steve said.

Steve and Marjorie are still going strong

Eventually, Steve and Marjorie became husband and wife in 2007.

Despite rumors of a split, the couple is still very much together, as Steve indicated in his last Facebook photo, which was taken on February 16.

In the snap, Marjorie sits on Steve’s lap as they enjoy a yacht cruise, laughing together.

For his caption, Steve left a single red heart emoji.