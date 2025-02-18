Family Feud fans slam Steve Harvey for ‘getting away’ with ‘reckless’ question: ‘How Marjorie ok with this?’

Steve Harvey is under fire for getting a bit flirtatious with a Family Feud contestant.

Steve was merely playing along with a contestant in the moment, but his critics think he took things too far.

During a recent episode of the number-one game show in the US, Steve called on a team of players to deliver answers to a rather frisky question.

As he approached Jeanna, Steve coyly asked her, “Sup, Jeanna?”

“I see them eyes,” he continued, complimenting her attractiveness.

“They see you,” she replied, playing along with his playful advances.

Steve plays along with a contestant’s frisky answer

Steve continued, “Let’s just go on and get to it then. Let’s quit playin’. Let’s just go on and get to it.”

The 68-year-old comedian went about his hosting duties, informing Jeanna that producers asked 100 women “such as yourself” to “name something you’d like Steve Harvey to do to your bottom.”

Jeanna didn’t hesitate as she relayed her answer to Steve: “Lick it.”

The clip was shared on TikTok in a video captioned, “Something you’d like @Steve Harvey to do to your bottom?? 🍑👅👀 ‘Wasn’t ready for that one.'”

Family Feud viewers who watched the TikTok reacted, many of them pointing out Jeanna’s beauty.

Others, however, dragged Steve for taking part in such a suggestive conversation with a contestant.

Family Feud fans call out Steve online

“Maybe just a friendly compliment would be nice, nothing too wild!” wrote @katekitys.

Agreeing with the sentiment, @lilhorse23 left a 💯 emoji.

“How is Steve not [divorced?]” wondered another TikToker.

TikTok user Ron Hess wrote, “Marjorie be like…………👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀”

More Family Feud fans continued to call out Steve for his antics and complained of producers asking “inappropriate” questions.

“How Marjorie ok with this…?” pondered another commenter, again bringing up Steve’s wife of 18 years.

One TikTok user added, “Ever since he got this Gig ‘ why are these questions like this & not before with the other hosts ? & he’s getting away with it & being divorced 3 times.”

“No lie… I said the same thing,” someone else replied to the comment. “Questions are real reckless…”

Jeanna’s answer might have been funny, but it didn’t help her team

Regardless of what Family Feud fans thought about Steve and Jeanna’s exchange, Steve continued to have fun with the banter.

He put on his best-surprised face when he heard Jeanna’s answer

“Wasn’t ready for that one!” he admitted.

Although Jeanna’s answer caused a stir with audience members and viewers at home, it didn’t make it onto the survey board.

Instead, Jeanna earned her team a strike.