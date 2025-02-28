Family Feud contestant gets locked up for survey answer about a nude beach

A Family Feud contestant earned himself temporary time behind bars.

During an episode of Family Feud, a contestant named Greg caused a bit of a stir on stage.

Host Steve Harvey asked Greg to provide an answer to a survey question that had the potential to get a little NSFW.

Family Feud shared the clip on Instagram in a Reel that was captioned, “You’re taking big _____ to the nude beach?! 🏖🔍🍑 @iamsteveharveytv demos: ‘Yeahhhh.’”

The video began with Steve asking a pair of contestants at the podium to “Name something big you might take with you to a nude beach.”

The film sped up and quickly forwarded to Greg’s segment, and he gave Steve his answer.

“Binoculars,” Greg assuredly told Steve.

Family Feud host Steve Harvey plays along with a suggestive survey response

Off the bat, Steve broke into laughter at Greg’s answer, as did the Family Feud audience and everyone on stage, including Greg.

Greg even applauded himself as the crowd continued to laugh.

In true Steve Harvey fashion, he used his comedic wit to make the moment funnier.

Rolling up his cue card to resemble a pair of binoculars, Steve pretended to look at the guests at a nude beach and exclaimed, “Yeah!”

Family Feud producers added a superimposed graphic of a jail cell closing on Greg and a slamming sound effect to make the Instagram Reel even funnier,

Greg and his team won the game by default

Greg may have entertained Steve, his fellow contestants, and the Family Feud crowd, but his answer, “Binoculars,” didn’t make it onto the survey board, and he earned his team a strike.

Greg got his team off to a good start earlier in the game.

His opponent couldn’t name one of the top eight answers on the board, allowing Greg to take control of the game.

Greg answered, “Umbrella.” It was in the No. 2 spot with 31 points.

Greg’s team, the Paulson family, opted to play rather than pass.

Matthew delivered the top answer, “Towel/Blanket,” putting an additional 46 points on the board.

Keely answered, “Big Beach Bag,” which made it into the No. 7 spot, but Julie earned the Paulsons their first “X” with “Sunscreen.”

Beth put four more points on the board with her answer, “Hat,” and that’s when Greg answered, “Binoculars.”

Following Greg’s humorous turn, which equaled two strikes for the Paulson team, his teammate, Matthew, answered, “Cooler,” which came up short.

The game was turned over to the Miller family, who collectively answered, “Boogie board.”

Unfortunately, their answer didn’t make it into the top eight, meaning the Paulsons won the round.

“Beach Ball” came in fourth place with four points, “Confidence” came in fifth place with three points, “Sunglasses” came in sixth place with three points, and “Float” came in last place with three points.