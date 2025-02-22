Steve Harvey asks Family Feud contestants ‘hardest’ Fast Money questions ever: ‘Should not be permitted’

Steve Harvey‘s job on Family Feud is to ask the survey questions.

But, sometimes, contestants and viewers feel the questions are more difficult than they need to be.

That was the situation during a recent episode of Family Feud.

During the game’s Fast Money round, the McLemore family put their survey skills to the test.

In a race to win the coveted $20,000 grand prize, the team sent up their two best players, Sandra and Yolanda.

Host Steve Harvey conducted the round in typical fashion, giving each of the ladies a set amount of time to come up with their answers as they faced the studio audience.

Each of the ladies was asked the same five questions.

The McLemore team struggled to earn money in their Fast Money round

The first one was, “Name a place starting with the letter ‘B’ where you spent many hours.”

Number two directed them to “Fill in the blank: aqua ‘blank.'”

“How many hours a day does a cat sleep?” was the third question.

“Name something that’s long and thin,” Steve read from the cue card for the fourth question.

And the fifth question was, “Name the world’s most beautiful flower.”

Sandra went first and scored 74 of the 200 required points on the board to win the $20,000.

Her answers were “Bar,” “Aqua Turf,” “5 Hours,” “Straw,” and “Rose.”

This meant her teammate, Yolanda, had to score 126 additional points to win big.

Unfortunately for Yolanda and the rest of the McLemore family, however, she only scored 26 additional points, leaving their team 100 points shy of 200.

Yolanda’s responses were “Books,” “Aqua Velvet,” “12 Hours,” “Belt,” and “Calla Lilly.”

Family Feud viewers call out ‘ridiculous unfair’ survey questions

Their segment was shared on YouTube in a video titled, “Can Sandra and Yolanda land $20K in Fast Money #1??”

In the comments section of the video, online Family Feud viewers felt they knew why Sandra and Yolanda struggled to win big: the questions were “the hardest” Fast Money round questions they’d ever seen.

“Those were some brutal questions IMO. Minus the last one,” confessed @Andrew_Blake.

Another Family Feud fan griped, “Ridiculous unfair questions with unlimited answers should not be permitted.”

Pic credit: @familyfeud/YouTube

A third YouTube user called the McLemore’s Fast Money round a “tough Quizz.”

@SpencerDUSK wrote, “That was a hard one to be honest.”

Another commenter called the Fast Money round questions the “hardest group” they’d ever seen.

Steve Harvey revealed the number-one answers for each question after the round: “Bedroom,” “Aqua Velva,” “20 Hours,” “Pen or Pencil,” and “Rose.”