F is For Family Season 5 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out on Netflix?

The adult animated series F is For Family has brought forth the hilarious, no holds barred concepts from the mind of comedian Bill Burr for five years now.

In the show, Burr voices Frank Murphy, a father of three, navigating his way through life’s struggles with his wife Sue during the mid-1970s. In addition to his family, Frank also deals with work issues at a failing airline company called Mohican.

With a fourth season having arrived in 2020, many viewers are hopeful that there will be an F is For Family Season 5. Here’s what we know about the popular series coming back to Netflix.

Is there going to be a Season 5 of F is For Family?

With the show debuting in 2015 and moving through four seasons, it’s been a winner for Netflix. Comedian Bill Burr is praised and admired by plenty of fans. He continues to gain new fans regularly due to his brash brand of comedy.

He voices the main character, Frank, and is also the co-creator and the executive producer of the series.

While Burr has this project on his resume, he’s also involved in other gigs, including a guest role on Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian. He’ll reprise that role in Season 2.

There’s no official announcement that Netflix renewed F is For Family. However, one has to believe that based on the show’s success so far and the way Season 4 ended, it will be back.

Series co-creator Mike Price is hoping for a return. He participated in a Reddit Q&A, and when asked about bringing a specific character into the show, he said they’d considered it.

“We won’t see Louis in Season 4, but we’ve talked about ways to bring him (and maybe his partner Jeremy) into the show for (hopefully) Season 5,” Price mentioned in his answer.

That gives optimism that the show will have another season.

Release date latest: When is F is For Family Season 5 likely to come out?

So far, there’s no renewal announcement for Season 5, but it seems likely there will be one in the future due to the show’s favorable reviews.

As far as when the new season of episodes might arrive, that’s anyone’s guess.

The first season arrived on Netflix in December 2015, while the second arrived almost two years later in May 2017. The third season’s 10 episodes hit Netflix in November 2018, while Season 4 just premiered in June 2020.

Much of Netflix’s production schedule has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but that is mostly the live-action shows and series. Many of them halted production until casts and crews can work safely again.

Since F is For Family is an animated show, it would seem easier to put together episodes with cast members being able to do voice work independently and animators able to work remotely.

The most likely release for a Season 5 seems to be late 2021 or in early 2022.

F is For Family cast updates

Heading up the F is For Family cast is actor and comedian Bill Burr, who voices Frank Murphy, the disgruntled father, husband, and Mohican employee. Laura Dern provides the voice of his faithful wife, Sue.

Then there are Frank and Sue’s three kids. Justin Long provides his voice for oldest son Kevin Murphy, while Debi Derryberry is the voice of daughter Maureen Murphy. Haley Reinhart voices the middle son, 12-year-old Bill Murphy.

Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell voices the cocaine-addicted disc jockey Vic Reynolds, while Mo Collins voices the delinquent teen bully Jimmy Fitzsimmons.

There’s also Frank’s coworkers Red (Trevor Devall) and Chauncey “Rosie” Roosevelt (Kevin Michael Richardson), as well as his boss Robert “Bob Pogo” Pogrohvich (David Koechner).

Season 4 also brought Jonathan Banks into the cast as Frank’s estranged father, William Murphy.

With no confirmation yet for Season 5, there’s no announcement about the addition of any new voice actors. At the very least, one expects that the main actors mentioned above should all be back.

F is For Family Season 5 spoilers

Season 4 focused on several themes, including Frank dealing with his father being in the picture and the two having animosity towards one another. Also, Frank and his wife are expecting a baby and preparing for that.

During the season, Frank gets into a fight with his dad. Things turn physical, and he punches his dad in the face. He then leaves for Cleveland as part of his work with Mohican.

The Season 4 finale featured Sue going into labor while she’s home alone. She makes her way to the hospital by herself despite various struggles along the way.

While trying to fly home, Frank reveals to his coworkers that the boss is planning to sell Mohican. Meanwhile, he has an epiphany while on a plane with colleagues that’s about to go down. He’s been holding in anger towards his dad and needs to forgive. They survive the engine fire and rush to the hospital.

When it comes to hockey, Jimmy is hurt that his dad views Bill as the team’s star. Despite the coach threatening to kick him off the team, Bill intentionally gets ejected. Jimmy’s dad puts Jimmy into the game and makes him captain to try to save the game, but he ends up losing instead.

Vic Reynolds helps Frank’s son Kevin make it to the hospital with his girlfriend, Alice. Once there, Vic discovers a girl he slept with, and she’s about to have a baby. Vic said she’d given him a reason to live again.

Frank makes it in time to the hospital and finds Kevin making out with Alice in a hospital room. He then finds his father is in the chapel. His dad apologizes. Frank says it’s okay, and they can talk about it in a bit.

He rushes to see Sue before she delivers the baby. Despite being unable to see any of his previous children born, Frank witnesses this one, holding Sue’s hand as she gives birth.

The final scene brings a major ending point for the season. Frank brings his newborn baby to meet her grandfather in the hospital chapel. Just as he introduces the baby to him, his dad slumps forward, seeming to die before the credits roll.

One would expect that Season 5 will bring all of the humorous trials and tribulations of dealing with the newborn for Frank and Sue. Additionally, there would possibly be a funeral as Frank mourns the loss of his dad, who he was finally able to forgive.

F is For Family has not yet been renewed by Netflix. Seasons 1 through 4 are currently available to stream on Netflix.