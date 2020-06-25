Mandalorian Season 2 release date and cast latest: When does it come out, Ahsoka Tano details and more

The Mandalorian is returning to Disney Plus for Season 2 this fall.

Ahead of the return of Din Djarin and The Child — aka Baby Yoda — for more exciting adventures aboard the Razor Crest, fans have been searching for details about the upcoming season, including the latest casting and plot news.

If you’ve also been looking out for the latest news and other juicy tidbits about the upcoming season — including new details about the role of Ahsoka Tano and the release date — you’ve come to the right place.

Here is what we know so far about The Mandalorian Season 2.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of The Mandalorian?

Disney Plus has not yet announced an official release date for The Mandalorian Season 2.

However, former Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed in February 2020 that The Mandalorian Season 2 would arrive on Disney Plus in October 2020.

Release date latest: When is The Mandalorian Season 2 likely to come out?

Iger did not specify a date in October, but based on the observation that most Disney Plus series are released on Fridays, people are speculating the release date would likely fall on any of the following dates: Friday, October 2, 9, 16, 23 or 30.

Ahsoka Tano’s role in The Mandalorian Season 2

Fans already know that Ahsoka Tano will be making her live-action debut in The Mandalorian Season 2. Actress Rosario Dawson will play the character.

The latest scoop on the appearance and role of Ahsoka Tano in the upcoming season indicates that she will be wielding a blue-bladed Jedi lightsaber, which could mean that she is returning to the Jedi side.

According to Star Wars News Net, Ahsoka will appear in a dark gray hoodie robe that harks back to her closing appearance in The Clone Wars in which she was introduced as Anakin Skywalker’s Jedi Apprentice.

This contrasts with her white-robed appearance at the end of the animated Star Wars Rebels in which she played the role of a rebel informant operating under the codename Fulcrum.

However, fans can expect to see the alien Togruta from the planet Shili without her hood during the season.

Fans will also likely see Ahsoka Tano wielding her lightsaber against the remnants of the Galactic Empire in the aftermath of the rebellion. And while she may not play a significant role, the word is that she will make much more than a cameo in the upcoming season.

Timothy Olyphant in The Mandalorian Season 2

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed in May that actor Timothy Olyphant had been cast in The Mandalorian Season 2.

Olyphant, according to Slash Film, is expected to play the role of Cobb Vanth, the sheriff of Freetown on planet Tattooine.

Vanth is a character from Chuck Wendig’s Aftermath Star Wars novels.

Sources revealed to Slash Film that Olyphant filmed scenes for the upcoming The Mandalorian Season 2 in Boba Fett’s iconic Mandalorian armor.

Vanth purchased the legendary armor from Jawa scavengers.

Temuera Morrison has been cast as Boba Fett

It seems that Boba Fett somehow managed to survive the incident in Return of the Jedi in which he plunged into the Sarlacc Pit after Han Solo unintentionally jammed a pole into his jet pack.

Temuera Morrison had been cast as Boba Fett, according to Slash Flim, but sources revealed the cloned son of Jango Fett would be playing only a small role in the second season of The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian Season 2 cast updates

The full cast for the upcoming season has not been announced. However, Season 1 cast members expected to return in the forthcoming season include Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian, Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, and Carl Weathers as Greef Karga.

Other expected appearances include Katee Sackhoff as the Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze, originally from the animated Star Wars: Rebels.

Deadline reported that sources revealed that popular characters from the Star Wars film series would make appearances in The Mandalorian Season 2.

New faces rumored for Season 2 include Terminator star Michael Biehn, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Janina Gavankar. Some reports also speculate that WWE’s Sasha Banks could also appear.

The Mandalorian Season 2 plot

Although the showrunners have not dropped any significant hints about what fans can expect of the plot and storyline of The Mandalorian Season 2, there is widespread speculation that Season 2 will follow-up on the conclusion of Season 1 by exploring the Child’s backstory.

This means that fans could get to learn more about Baby Yoda, his home planet, parents, and birth name.

If the speculation turns out to be accurate, it represents a break from George Lucas’ previous insistence on not revealing Grandmaster Yoda’s origins.

Other characters whose backstories could be explored in the upcoming season include The Mandalorian’s himself, and Carl Weather’s Greef Karga.

We also know that Moff Gideon will play a more significant role in the upcoming season.

The Mandalorian Season 2 will arrive on Disney Plus in October 2020.