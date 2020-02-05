The Mandalorian Season 2 release date: Disney makes announcement, teases spin-offs

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The Mandalorian Season 2 was teased by Disney today. That’s not all, either, as some spin-offs appear to be in the works as well.

There had been a lot of rumors about when Season 2 of the Star Wars show would debut. We even reported on some hints that showrunner Jon Favreau had revealed after the first season came to a close.

Favreau took to social media to state that The Mandalorian Season 2 was going to debut in fall 2020. It was a loose approximation for when viewers would finally get to see some new episodes.

Now, we know more specifics about what is going to take place.

When does The Mandalorian Season 2 arrive on Disney+?

The next new episode of The Mandalorian will be available to subscribers in October 2020. That’s extremely exciting news about the Star Wars show and it is certainly going to start a countdown.

There were just eight episodes (chapters) for the first season, which has left viewers wanting more. It’s not a surprise that viewers want more, either, as the show was extremely well written.

BREAKING: #TheMandalorian Season 2 will be coming October 2020! pic.twitter.com/IiotpsyFzL — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) February 4, 2020

More Star Wars/Marvel news on the horizon

A great post was just made on social media underscoring some of the great programming that is coming to Disney+ later in the year. It’s not just news for fans of Star Wars, but for Marvel as well.

Check out this post:

Falcon & Winter Soldier.

August 2020. The Mandalorian Season 2.

October 2020. WandaVision.

December 2020. Officially official. pic.twitter.com/gLLrI2Sz16 — Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) February 4, 2020

Excited yet? Things are really starting to pick up when it comes to online buzz, especially with how much subscribers are looking forward to seeing The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, The Mandalorian Season 2, and WandaVision.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, while WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. Those are the people who played the roles during recent Marvel movies including Avengers: Endgame.

Star Wars spin-offs in the works?

As revealed by Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger, some key pieces of information were shared in a report by Entertainment Weekly.

“As for The Mandalorian, he said there’s ‘more coming’ after Season 2 with the ‘possibility of infusing it with new characters’ and having those characters spin-off in ‘their own directions.'”

The Mandalorian season 2 will arrive this October, spin-offs teased https://t.co/4DZwPzwIJf — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 4, 2020

This means that not only is the company going to be busy with projects, but also that viewers will be busy keeping up with everything that might be shown on Disney+ in the near future.

Now is the time to go re-watch Season 1 episodes of The Mandalorian and start guessing about where Season 2 will take viewers. That Moff Gideon lightsaber might be a huge hint.

The Mandalorian Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+