The Mandalorian Season 2 release date: Jon Favreau reveals info

The Mandalorian Season 2 has a lot to live up to after a successful debut for the show on Disney+. After Chapter 8 was released on the streaming surface, subscribers are clamoring to learn when the next new episode will become available.

Showrunner Jon Favreau has some exciting information to share with fans. While it might not be specific enough for a lot of Star Wars fans, at least it gives a huge hint and confirms what many people thought would take place.

The Twitter post that Favreau made below came later in the day after Chapter 8 had debuted on Disney+.

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

The image attached to his message also seems to hint at a new character that will be appearing on The Mandalorian Season 2. He looks like someone that would be quite formidable in a fight, but we will all have to wait and see for sure.

Great ending to The Mandalorian Season 1

There were a lot of exciting moments during the final episode for Season 1. That includes Moff Gideon showing up with a lightsaber in the final few moments.

There was also a lot of comedy woven into the dramatic episode, with comedians Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally showing up as scout troopers trying to take The Child (Baby Yoda) for Moff Gideon.

It was also a good move by the show to bring on Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon because his run as a villain on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul has been great television. He seems very formidable again.

“If you’re asking if you can trust me, you cannot.” All episodes of #TheMandalorian are now streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/lQqoBbm1fg — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) December 28, 2019

The end of Chapter 7 created a huge cliffhanger for the show, which caused some grief among fans who worried that the first season might also end in that fashion. Luckily, it was wrapped up pretty nicely, even though there were a lot of hints about future storylines that the show and characters could undertake.

Now, the long wait has begun for when The Mandalorian Season 2 release date finally arrives. At least we all have confirmation that it will take place in fall 2020, so it’s less than a year until the next new episodes are available.

The Mandalorian Season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+.