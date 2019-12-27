The Mandalorian spoilers: Darksaber, Jason Sudeikis, and Adam Pally

The Mandalorian Season 1 finale was packed with surprises. The Darksaber, Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally as stormtroopers, and the name of the Mandalorian all became huge components for Chapter 8.

There is a lot to unpack from the latest episode of the show, which debuted in the early-morning hours of December 27. Chapter 7 had been left on a cliffhanger, with Kuiil (Nick Nolte) killed and The Child (Baby Yoda) taken.

From the start, though, this was an episode set up for Star Wars fans and Disney+ subscribers to be buzzing about at its conclusion. Early on, we all find out that the two stormtroopers who took The Child are pretty funny. As they crack jokes and treat The Child badly, two very recognizable voices surface.

Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally are known for their roles in comedy — but now it will also be for this Star Wars series. Sudeikis has appeared in films like Horrible Bosses, We’re the Millers, and Hall Pass, but he is best known for his work on Saturday Night Live.

Pally appeared on The Mindy Project and Happy Endings as a main character and was also in Iron Man 3 as Gary the Camerman, who had styled his look after Tony Stark.

Now, Sudeikis and Pally have brought a new flair to the stormtroopers, even aiding in a funny scene showing just how good they are at shooting blasters.

The Darksaber possessed by Moff Gideon

In the final moments of Chapter 8, we see Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) emerge from his downed TIE fighter with the assistance of what appears to be a lightsaber. Upon closer inspection, though, it appears that he is holding the Darksaber.

This is of importance and it first appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. It is supposed to be in the hands of the rightful ruler of Mandalore. The history of the weapon is that it belonged to a Mandalorian Jedi named Tarre Vizsla. It was eventually passed down to Pre Vizsla, who was killed by Darth Maul.

So why does Moff Gideon now have the Darksaber? It’s highly likely that he stole it or claimed it when the purge took place that has been addressed on the show several times. Further backstory on the weapon and its legacy is likely going to be presented as part of The Mandalorian Season 2.

The Mandalorian chapter 8 ending pic.twitter.com/Xcx0P6kp2E — Marco, of House Sanchez, Second of his name. (@MarcoPilgrim) December 27, 2019

As for the main character, viewers got to see the face of actor Pedro Pascal for the first time during Chapter 8, where Moff Gideon also told everyone his real name. The name of this particular Mandalorian is Din Djarin. That could become even more important later on.

They wrapped up Season 1 of the show very nicely and show creator and writer Jon Favreau deserves an immense amount of credit. Taika Waititi also directed a very exciting episode, so he too gets a lot of credit for how well the first season concluded.

The Mandalorian will return with Season 2 on Disney+ in 2020.