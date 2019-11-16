The Mandalorian Episode 2: The Jawas from Tatooine are also on Arvala-7

The Mandalorian Episode 2, which dropped on Disney+ Friday, featured a species of alien beings called Jawas.

The episode, titled The Child, was set on planet Arvala-7, and not Tatooine, as some fans assumed after seeing Jawa scavengers on the planet. We first met the Jawas on planet Tatooine in Star Wars: A New Hope, when a roving band of the species captured R2-D2.

Tatooine, unlike Arvala-7, has two suns, and the little hooded creatures were Jawas and not the Ewoks as some newbie viewers thought.

I was strong and said nothing during the moment last night during The Mandalorian screening when a Jawa appeared on screen and the couple next to me had the following exchange. Man: “Oh, a Wookiee!”

Woman: “No, Ewok.” — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) November 14, 2019

The Jawas have never been seen without the hoods that hide their faces. Their eyes glow mysteriously red under their cowls. Ewoks have a cute teddy bear-like appearance and don’t hide their faces.

Arvala-7 is home to species such as Blurrgs and Mudhorns. Although we first met Jawas on Tatooine, we learned in yesterday’s episode that they are also found on Arvala-7.

The Mandalorian is set about five years after the ending of Return of the Jedi. Return of the Jedi is set about four years after A New Hope.

In last night’s episode, the Jawas vandalized the Mandalorian’s starship. The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) returned to his ship with the child and saw a crowd of Jawas stripping his ship. He fired at them and they tried to get away in their sandcrawler. When he attempted to climb on to their vehicle and engage them, the Jawas shot him with their stun guns and left him unconscious.

the best part of ep2 of the mandalorian is not only baby Yoda but the jawa's kicking the mando's ass. it's all I've ever wanted from jawa's. — liv. 💚 (@erismourns) November 16, 2019

#TheMandalorian and Rey:

He's vulnerable, isn't perfect at speaking Jawa, and requires assistance; Rey can't be defeated, she's perfect at Wookie/Droid and requires no help. ALSO #BabyYoda uses the Force and is utterly exhausted – even at 50 and untrained; Rey's immune to this 😂 — Nick Collins (@LionsInTheCamp) November 16, 2019

The fact that they let the Mandalorian be absolutely terrible at speaking Jawa was so,,,,, endearing? The super bad*ss warrior being terrible at some things and made fun of because of it only made me love his character more tbh.#TheMandalorian#TheMandalorianSpoilers — madison loves lonely space wizards📽 (@reybencyera) November 16, 2019

Kuiil the Ugnaught volunteered to help the Mandalorian negotiate with the Jawas to get his stolen starship parts back. But the Jawas insisted he must steal an egg from a cave-dwelling Mudhorn creature in exchange for his ship parts.

Who are the Jawas?

The Jawas are small, bipedal humanoid creatures who live by scavenging and stealing. According to the Star Wars databank, they comb the deserts, armed with cobbled-together weaponry, in “search of discarded scrap and wayward mechanicals.”

They use the scrap they steal to make weaponry and refurbished equipment. They sell the refurbished equipment to moisture farmers who need them. They have a reputation for cheating, but the farmers have no choice but to trade with them.

There is plenty of speculation about what the Jawas look like because they have never been seen without the hoods that hide their faces. They also wear full-length, long-sleeved monkish robes that entirely cover their bodies. Some speculate that the Jawas are rodent-like in appearance. This could be due to the fact that they have a strong body odor, similar to a “fraternity of wet rats.”

They travel around in massive sandcrawlers. These are refurbished hulks of vehicles left behind by former mining companies. They also use the sandcrawlers as their homes.

Many fans also noted that the Jawas in last night’s episode of The Mandalorian sounded like Minions. And some humorously suggested that the Jawas might just be robed Minions. However, the Minions were reportedly inspired by the Jawas, hence the similarity in their voices.

Is it just me or do Jawa’s sound like Minions? #TheMandalorian — Tony Weir (@okweir) November 16, 2019

Just finished #TheMandalorian episode 2. Are Jawa's actually minions or vice versa? They sound and act incredibly alike 🤔 — Ben (@Fonsecalcio) November 15, 2019

omg I totally just told my husband the Jawas sounded like minions — Jamie K 'Last Jedi' (@Rockets2Writing) November 16, 2019

After watching the second episode of #TheMandalorian, I'm pretty convinced that the Jawa are really robed #minions. — Will, Third of His Name (@dubtea) November 15, 2019

The Jawas use a language that is based on scent and words. They communicate by sniffing each other and through words. They also use a language called Jawa Trade Talk, which they use to communicate when they interact with other species.