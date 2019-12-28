Stormtroopers hit ‘Baby Yoda’ in the head on Mandalorian, Twitter fans react with fury

On the final episode of the first season for The Mandalorian, which dropped earlier today on Disney+, Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally play two bumbling stormtroopers who took The Child (Baby Yoda) from the Ugnaught named Kuiil (Nick Nolte).

The Mandalorian Season 1, Chapter 8, titled Redemption, picks up where Chapter 7, titled The Reckoning, left off. Two scout troopers have taken The Child hostage and are heading back to Moff Gideon with the prize.

Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally played the two stormtroopers

As we previously reported, the two stormtroopers are well-known comedians — Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally.

After checking in on their return trip, they were told that they couldn’t see Moff immediately. The checkpoint officer also warned them that Moff was in a bad mood and that he had just killed some of his own men.

While they waited to be called in to see Moff Gideon, a hilarious scene played out during which they demonstrated their atrocious marksmanship. At the beginning of the scene, though, when The Child squealed and moved inside the bag, the stormtrooper carrying him hit him over the head multiple times and told him to stay quiet.

The other stormtrooper was soon overcome with curiosity and wanted to have a look at the “thing” inside the bag. After some back and forth, his companion caved in and opened the bag. The Child peeped out.

The curious stormtrooper touched The Child with a finger, but when he looked away, he got bit. The stormtrooper cried out in pain and angrily punched The Child in the face.

It was then that the droid named IG-11 showed up and rescued The Child. When Kuiil had reprogramed the droid, he did a great job of turning it from a bounty hunter into a nurse.

Fans react with fury on Twitter

“Baby Yoda” fans took to Twitter to react to the atrocity committed by the stormtroopers. Many fans couldn’t believe their eyes when the two stormtroopers began pummeling the adorable infant. Many fans were upset about The Child getting hit multiple times and some even called it a crime.

A lot of fans made comments like the ones below, expressing their disdain for what had taken place.

The Second City, the comedy theater company that Sudeikis worked with for some years, also tweeted a tongue-in-cheek disclaimer.

“The Second City does not condone the punching of Baby Yoda by alumnus Jason Sudeikis. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

The Mandalorian Season 1 is streaming on Disney+.