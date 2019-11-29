Cara Dune on The Mandalorian: What is a shock trooper?

The Mandalorian released its most inconsequential episode today with Chapter 4 — Sanctuary. The latest entry — directed by Bryce Dallas Howard — placed Mando and Baby Yoda on a planet full of farmers.

These fortunate farmers were lucky enough to have a Mandalorian show up at the right time as they faced troubles against Klatooinians and an Imperial AT-ST.

While the episode was mostly filler due to its release after Thanksgiving, the latest chapter finally introduced us to Cara Dune (Gina Carano), who assisted Mando in the episode protecting the farmers.

We learn within the episode that she was a Shock Trooper during the Galactic Civil War. But what is a Shock Trooper? Here is everything to know about these soldiers.

What is a Shock Trooper from The Mandalorian?

During the episode, Cara explains that she was a Rebel Shock Trooper destroying any Imperial Warlords that were still around after the Galactic Civil War.

When she was turned into a peacekeeper after the war was over, she realized she hated the job. As a Rebel Shock Trooper, she had no desire to become a peacekeeper after she had seen so much in battle.

According to IGN, she was more than a mere foot soldier in the war because she needed a job. She had a genuine heart for the cause. This fact became apparent when fans notice the tattoo on her cheek of an Alliance Starbird.

She is clearly unconcerned about what this might mean when it comes to threats to her life. As a former Shock Trooper, one who was prepared to give her life for the cause, she is still in danger even though the war is over.

In spite of the fact some Shock Troopers worked for the Empire, Cara is proof not all of them did.

According to CBR, a Shock Trooper was a soldier who personally protected the Emperor. But their role goes much deeper than that.

If a mission was deemed especially important or difficult, Shock Troopers were the Empires “go-to soldiers.” Part of their uniforms included red stripes on their armor. They were soldiers who were specially trained to go on the most troubling missions and protect the most significant people to the Empire.

But, as seen from this episode, not all Shock Troopers worked for Palpatine. Some were working to restore the Republic instead.

Entertainment Earth also adds Shock Troopers were military police in the middle of a Civil War, doing their best to keep people safe. Partners of the Jedi, they were brothers-in-arms until Order 66 came down and they became soldiers for the Empire.

As far as Cara Dune’s character? Well, even though she said goodbye in this episode, fans can expect her return at the end of the season as she will play a role in the last two episodes. So, we have not seen the last of her.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The Mandalorian has a new episode every Friday on Disney+.