New image for The Mandalorian featuring Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano

Another new photo for The Mandalorian has been released to hype up audiences for the upcoming Disney+ streaming series. From Entertainment Weekly we see a team-up photo of pure awesomeness.

In this new sneak peek we see Pedro Pascal as the Mandalorian and Gina Carano as Cara Dune a former Rebel shock trooper ready to throw down against some unknown threat.

In an interview with EW, Carano revealed a bit about her character in the upcoming live-action series,

“She’s gone from planet to planet. She’s a loner. She’s strong. She runs into the Mandalorian on one of these planets that she’s hiding out on and thinks that he’s there to take her in and then their relationship escalates from there.”

It sounds like Cara is a perfect fit to partner up with the Mandalorian who takes on dangerous missions for cold hard credit out on the outer rim. The show takes place after the events of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, but before the rise of the First Order and Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.

This new image joins another recently released image featuring The Mandalorian taking on a pair of Trandoshans.

The upcoming streaming show on Disney+ includes a fantastic cast.

Carl Weathers stars as Greef Carga, the head of the bounty hunters guild. Also, Taika Waititi voices the droid IG-11, and Omid Abtahi is Dr. Pershing.

Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, and Emily Swallow are also cast in as yet revealed roles.

Jon Favreau is the series showrunner as well as an executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson.

Feloni served as the showrunner of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels and also directed the first episode of the show. Additional directors include Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi.

The Mandalorian is set to stream on Disney+ on November 12, 2019.