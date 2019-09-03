The Mandalorian takes on Trandoshans in a new image

As we await the highly anticipated Disney+ streaming series The Mandalorian, an image has been released to hype us up. Seriously, everything seen thus far has us excited about the new show.

A new still from ‘THE MANDALORIAN’ has been officially released. (Source: https://t.co/hVjQ0GbkdX) pic.twitter.com/MHOXeaUA93 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 3, 2019

In this new image released by Entertainment Weekly, we see Pedro Pascal as the Mandalorian take on a pair of Trandoshans. For those unfamiliar with this fictional race from the Star Wars universe, it’s pretty much the same race of the lizard alien named Bossk.

This alien was part of the assembled bounty hunters summoned by Darth Vader in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back.

Neither of these Trandoshans is Bossk, but it’s also a great updated look at the alien race that first graced the big screen in 1980. Also, from what we have seen thus far, the costumes and SFX makeup — everything looks top notch.

The series takes place after the fall of the Empire in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, but before the rise of the First Order and Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as a lone Mandalorian gun-for-hire, operating on the outer rim.

Gina Carano stars as Cara Dune a former Rebel shock trooper, Carl Weathers as Greef Carga the head of the bounty hunters guild, Taika Waititi voicing the droid IG-11, Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing.

Also appearing are Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, and Emily Swallow.

Jon Favreau acts as the series showrunner and executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson.

Feloni served as the showrunner of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels and he also directed the first episode of the show. Additional directors include Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

The Mandalorian debuts on Disney+ on November 12, 2019.