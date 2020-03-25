Michael Biehn on The Mandalorian Season 2: Who is the new actor joining the cast?

Actor Michael Biehn will be another new addition to The Mandalorian Season 2 cast when the show makes its return to Disney Plus later this year.

Biehn is known for several roles, but his role on Mandalorian is already bringing some intrigue along with it.

Who is Michael Biehn on The Mandalorian Season 2?

As of this report, it’s known that Michael Biehn is part of the cast for Season 2, but as far as the name of his character, that’s unknown.

The website Making Star Wars broke the news on Tuesday, March 24 of Biehn’s addition to The Mandalorian cast, indicating that he’ll portray a bounty hunter on the show.

That makes sense as Mando is a bounty hunter himself and has crossed paths with several different bounty hunters who were either with him or against him, throughout the first season.

Biehn’s character could be a former ally turned adversary, much like Mayfield (Bill Burr) from the first season. Also, Mayfield will reportedly return for the second season.

Biehn is yet another new addition to The Mandalorian Season 2 cast revealed within the past week. Big news arrived several days ago that Rosario Dawson will play Ahsoka Tano, a popular character that has appeared in the animated Star Wars shows.

In addition to Burr returning for his role from Season 1, fans should also see Cara Dune (Gina Carano) and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) back on screen with The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and of course, The Child aka Baby Yoda.

Who is actor Michael Biehn?

The 63-year-old Biehn was born in Anniston, Alabama, and moved with his family to Nebraska, then Arizona.

He remained in Arizona, ultimately attending the University of Arizona’s drama program. Biehn would then move to Hollywood.

His first start in major films came with a small part in the 1978 hit Grease.

He’d go on to appear in 1984’s The Terminator as Sgt. Kyle Reese. Biehn also appeared in The Abyss and Aliens, two other films directed by James Cameron.

Other films that Biehn has appeared in over the years have included 1993’s Tombstone, 1998’s American Dragons, 2002’s Clockstoppers, and 2015’s The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power.

In addition to The Mandalorian Season 2, Biehn will appear in upcoming films The Hype and The Farm, the latter of which he was the producer and executive producer for.

In the video clip below via Total Film, Biehn talks about being part of the classic Terminator movie opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton.

The Mandalorian Season 2 is expected to arrive on Disney Plus in October 2020.