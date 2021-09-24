Evan isn’t going anywhere on Chesapeake Shores

On this week’s episode of Chesapeake Shores, Evan throws out his back and ends up camped on the O’Brien’s couch. This makes things awkward since he just pulled out of his construction deal. Season 5, Episode 7 of Chesapeake Shores will air on Sunday, September 26 on Hallmark Channel at 8/7c. Pic credit: Crown Media

The Hallmark Channel has released a couple of sneak peek trailers for this week’s upcoming episode of Chesapeake Shores, and it seems as though Evan is crashing on the O’Brien’s couch after putting his back out.

Despite her pre-ceremony nightmares, Jess’s wedding ended up a dream come true. She and Dave were married by Bree on a cliff overlooking the ocean, with all the O’Briens watching.

Unfortunately, Evan gave Abby some bad news at the reception. After archaeologists asked him to hold off on building his hotel, he decided to pull out of the deal completely. He told Abby all this while they were dancing at the reception.

But it seems that Abby won’t get rid of Evan so easily. In previews for Season 5, Episode 7, What’s New, Evan has become a semi-permanent resident of the O’Brien house after throwing out his back.

In one scene, Jay comes by the house only to find Evan camped out on the couch. He compliments Jay on his guitar playing and asks if he gives lessons. Jay says he doesn’t. Evan asks what he does, and Jay says he is an elementary school teacher.

“That’s fascinating!” Evan says.

Abby and Evan

In another preview, Jess asks Abby about her relationship with Jay.

“Are you dating?” she asks. “Are you boyfriend and girlfriend?”

“Can we talk about something else?” Abby says.

“Do you like Evan Kincaid?” Jess asks.

Though Abby doesn’t answer, past episodes have shown her softening to the billionaire. In Episode 5, she saw him wandering around by himself in his mansion and was surprised when he told her he loves being around the O’Briens because he didn’t have much of a family growing up.

Any goodwill he garnered may have flown out the window though, after his wedding reception announcement. But with Evan tucked up firmly on Abby’s couch, it’s obvious he won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

Bree’s suitors

Episode 6 also teased a love triangle between Bree, who has started teaching at the local college. After she invited her new boss to be her plus one at the wedding, he kissed her, leaving her stunned.

When she told Abby later, Abby asked if she liked it.

“I didn’t not like it,” Bree admits.

But her boss, Jerome, apologizes to her when he sees her at the wedding. He asks her to forget it ever happened before ducking out of the reception early. Bree ended up dancing with Luke, who was invited by Kevin the night before.

When Jerome spotted Luke and Bree together, he looked crushed.

There are only three more episodes left in the season, which may leave some Chessies to wonder how Bree’s love triangle, Abby’s feelings for Evan, and issues with the town’s new hotel will be resolved in time.

Chesapeake Shores Season 5, Episode 7 will air on Hallmark Channel Sunday, September 26 at 8/7c.