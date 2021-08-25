Meghan Ory urges ‘Trabbies’ not to give up on Chesapeake Shores

Treat Williams and Meghan Ory on the Hallmark series Chesapeake Shores. Ory spoke with ET Online about the departure of cast member Jesse Metcalfe in Season 5. Pic credit: Crown Media

Jesse Metcalfe made his final appearance on the Hallmark series Chesapeake Shores on Sunday. His exit put an end to any hopes that his character, Trace Riley, would end up happily ever after with series lead Abby O’Brien (played by Meghan Ory).

But Ory hopes fans of the couple — “Trabbies” as they call themselves — will not stop watching the show just because Trace is out of the picture. In a live interview with ET Online’s Deidre Behar, she said that what happened between Trace and Abby was for the best.

“Trace was someone who was really important to her emotionally when her family was going through a whole lot of tumultuous times,” Ory said. “I think that the fact that she’s able to say goodbye to him now from a place of love and happiness…shows the healing.”

Many fans expressed hope that Abby and Trace would end up together following the Season 4 finale when the two shared a kiss on the beach. But before Season 5 even began filming, Metcalfe announced he was leaving the series.

He filmed two episodes for Season 5, in which he and Ory’s character argued about getting back together before deciding it wasn’t the right time.

Life after Trabby

Though Trace’s exit is sad, Abby does manage to go on, Ory said. In fact, she said, the season ahead shows Abby at her happiest.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

“Abby is really trying to have more fun and be more lighthearted,” she said. “This year is about her getting her groove back on.”

In addition to a new job, Abby also finds herself in a new place romantically in Season 5. Though Trace is out of the picture, a teacher from her daughters’ school is pursuing her, and she meets a quirky billionaire who gets under her skin.

New man in town

Evan Kincaid (played by Robert Buckley) is a new client who, in Ory’s words, is very demanding of Abby’s time.

“Evan is this like, you know, happy-go-lucky, positive, just super annoying pain in Abby’s butt,” Ory said.

Their personalities are so different that they end up using humor to defuse the tension, Ory said. The relationship is similar to the one between Sam and Diane on Cheers, which could have something to do with the fact that Phoef Sutton, the new showrunner, used to write for the series.

But the most important developments for Abby in Season 5 have nothing to do with her love life, Ory said.

Abby is finally starting to find some of the work-life balance that drove her from New York City back to Chesapeake Shores in the first place.

“She’s trying to listen to heart more and trying to do what’s best for herself and her girls and her family,” Ory said. “And part of that is, you know, leaving some things behind.”

Chesapeake Shores Season 5, Episode 3 will air Sunday, August 29 on Hallmark Channel at 8/7c.