Jess battles pre-wedding jitters on Chesapeake Shores

It’s crunch time for Jess and David on Chesapeake Shores. With only a week to go before the wedding, the bride battles nerves. Pic credit: Crown Media

A preview for Season 5, Episode 6 of Chesapeake Shores shows bride-to-be Jess freaking out about all the things she needs to get done in the week before her wedding.

In a clip released by Hallmark Channel, Jess (played by Laci Mailey) comes tearing into the kitchen urging her parents not to panic.

“I know what you’re all thinking,” she says to them. “The wedding is only a week away. But please don’t get crazy. Just carry on as if it was just a normal week.”

“That’s what Dave and I are going to do. Because a week is plenty of time to everything done. So don’t panic. Nobody panic!”

While Jess sorts through a long to-do list, both Abby and Bree must figure out who to bring as their plus-ones to the big event.

Bree is finding herself drawn to Jerome, her former high school nemesis who has turned out to be a decent guy.

She is also flirting with Luke, her high school friend who is back in Chesapeake Shores after a two-year stint in prison.

Kick to the head

In another clip, Abby sparred — literally — with her client Evan, the chipper, eccentric billionaire who wants to build a hotel in town. In the preview, Evan has invited himself to a tae kwon do class Abby is taking.

When the teacher suggests Abby show Evan some blocks, she demurs, only to hear Evan say, “You learn best by teaching. Isn’t that right Master Amy?”

The teacher looks flattered and says to Evan, “You read my book.”

“He has people who do research,” Abby says.

Abby shows him a series of blocks, and then it is her turn to attack. Evan gets into a defensive stance but never gets to practice his moves because Abby delivers a roundhouse kick to his head that knocks him off his feet.

Complicated feelings

Though she kicks him in the head, Abby finds her feelings softening toward Evan. In Episode 5, she dropped him off at his mansion only to see him wandering the rooms alone.

Also in Episode 6, Connor tries to figure out what to do next after resigning from his job at a Baltimore law firm. Meg and Mick start to question their relationship and the reclusive artist Arthur Driscoll starts to come out of his shell.

Season 5, Episode 6 of Chesapeake Shores will air Sunday, September 19 on Hallmark Channel at 8/7c.