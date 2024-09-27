Ellen DeGeneres confronts being canceled on final comedy special

Ellen DeGeneres has returned to the stage on what she claims is her final comedy special, For Your Approval, now streaming on Netflix.

On the special, DeGeneres directly addresses the fallout from the public backlash she experienced following accusations of fostering a toxic work environment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which led to her being canceled.

The comedian pulls no punches as she weaves humor with reflection, offering her perspective on the controversy that rocked her career and personal life.

In mid-2020, former employees accused the show’s leadership of fostering a culture of fear, discrimination, and harassment.

Claims included sexual misconduct, racial insensitivity, and unfair treatment of staff.

While DeGeneres was not accused of direct misconduct, the scandal consequently tainted her brand; one built around kindness and positivity.

Ellen DeGeneres says she was in therapy after being canceled

In her trademark style, Ellen DeGeneres kicks off her new comedy special by poking fun at the controversy, explaining how therapy helped her deal with the hate that followed the accusations.

“I was in therapy for a while trying to deal with all the hatred that was coming at me. It was not a common situation for a therapist to deal with,” USA Today reported she said.

DeGeneres, known for ending every episode of her daytime talk show with a message of kindness, acknowledges the irony of how the narrative shifted against her. “The ‘be kind’ girl wasn’t kind, that was the headline,” she quips, touching on the contrast between her on-screen persona and the allegations.

In a self-deprecating moment, she jokes, “Had I ended my show by saying ‘go f*** yourselves,’ people would’ve been pleasantly surprised to find out I’m kind.”

Much of the humor during the special comes from DeGeneres addressing the absurdity of her situation.

Ellen DeGeneres revealed how she found out she was hated during her Netflix special

DeGeneres also recounts conversations with her therapist during the special, who questioned where she got the idea that everyone hated her. “I said, ‘Well, New York Times, The Washington Post, Entertainment Weekly, Us Weekly, I think Elmo may have said something recently on Sesame Street,’” DeGeneres recounts, underscoring the widespread media attention surrounding her downfall​.

Despite injecting levity, DeGeneres doesn’t shy away from the emotional toll of the scandal. She describes receiving messages from friends during the height of the backlash, texts saying, “thinking of you” or “sending love,” which she interpreted as a signal that something negative was about her in the press​.

For Your Approval marks DeGeneres’ return to stand-up comedy, but it is likely her last, as she has stated that she’s stepping away from show business. While the special blends comedy with candid reflections on her career, critics have noted that it sometimes misses the mark in addressing the more serious aspects of the allegations against her​.

Nonetheless, it’s a fitting send-off for a comedian whose image has been defined by laughter and controversy.