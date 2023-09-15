Ellen DeGeneres announces new project following talk show’s end

Ellen DeGeneres is making her return to television, though it might not be where you’d expect to see the former talk show host.

After the end of The Ellen Degeneres Show, fans were disappointed to no longer see their favorite host on television every day.

However, they can tune in before long to catch Ellen’s latest project: her special Saving The Gorillas: Ellen’s Next Adventure on the Discovery Channel.

The documentary will follow Ellen as she works to continue to legacy of primatologist Dian Fossey and build the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund in Rwanda.

Not only is she working on this documentary, but Ellen opened the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund in February 2022, which has welcomed over 40,000 visitors since its opening and focuses on gorilla conservation.

Although it’s not her famous talk show, it is the next step in her life, and Ellen’s fans are super excited to see what the former talk show host has in store.

The Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund

The Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund was established in 1967 and works to help people and save Gorillas.

According to their website, they work to protect two types of gorillas: endangered mountain gorillas in Rwanda and critically endangered Grauer’s gorillas in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Fian Fossey Gorilla Fund opened in February 2022 after Ellen and her wife Portia helped lead donations to the conservation effort.

The Ellen Campus is adjacent to the Volcanoes National Park in Rwanda and contains three main buildings dedicated to the conservation of gorillas and research into the conservation.

The Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund offers several ways for people to get involved, including options to adopt a gorilla, donate monthly, and the fund works to educate people on the importance of the conservation of gorillas.

What else is Ellen doing now?

Ellen may not be on our televisions every day now, but she’s still reminiscing on her good times via Instagram.

Last week, Ellen took to social media to share with her followers, “Tomorrow marks 20 years since the very first episode of my talk show. Since it’s never been shared on the internet, I decided to go back and post clips from Season 1 that aired on that day 20 years ago. It all starts tomorrow with my very first episode!”

Plus, she showed off her special underwear, adding, “Oh! And you can pre-order the new and improved Ellen underwear at the link in my bio!”

As far as the rest of her private life, Ellen is keeping it to herself. For now, fans can watch her Instagram for more throwback clips and stay tuned for her documentary on the Discovery Channel.

Saving the Gorillas: Ellen’s Next Adventure is set to premiere on Saturday, September 23, on the Discovery Channel in honor of World Gorilla Day.