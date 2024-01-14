Here’s how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry helped their friend Ellen DeGeneres out

Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, have some very famous friends, and one of them happens to be Ellen DeGeneres.

Meghan and Harry are neighbors with Ellen and her wife of fifteen years, Portia de Rossi. They all live in sunny Montecito, California.

According to Architectural Digest, fans learned in the famous Oprah interview with Harry and Meghan that they have rescued chickens and have a chicken coop for their son.

This spectacular coop is named Archie’s Chick Inn after Harry and Meghan’s son, Archie. Meghan told Oprah in the interview that the coop is part of her plan to live “authentically” and “get back down to basics.”

Ellen DeGeneres also has chickens and frequently posts about them on social media.

One of Ellen’s chickens was getting bullied because of an injury. This put Ellen in a situation where she had to find a new home so she could heal in peace.

Ellen shares on Instagram how Meghan and Harry helped her out

The chicken, Sinkie, found a home in their famous chicken coop with Ellen’s friends, Harry and Meghan. According to Ellen, Sinki got her name because she loved an old stone sink in their backyard, the Daily Mail reports.

Ellen quipped, “Not sure yet what her royal title will be.” Harry, slated to receive a new title at an aviation awards ceremony, is no stranger to titles and would be the perfect person to bestow a title on the little chicken.

Ellen updated on Instagram that the chicken was “fitting right in at her new home.”

Meghan Markle has been involved in charity work for many years. World Vision reports that she helped bring clean water to Rwanda and has promoted women’s rights in India.

Helping a bullied chicken is something she would naturally do, as her friend Ellen must have known.

Fans of Harry and Meghan post on social media their well wishes for their new pet

Once Ellen posted an update on Sinkie, her fans, Harry and Meghan, started to post well wishes and suggested new fun, royal names for Sinkie.

One fan said, “Awww, Meghan is taking great care of her.” Another said, “Meghan and Harry will take perfect care of her!”

Fans of Meghan and Harry post on Instagram. Pic credit: ellendegeneres/Instagram

One fan was happy to see “her thriving at Archie’s Chick Inn!” while another suggested a great name.

They said the “internet has spoken: she is to be known as HRH Princess Sinkie, The Duchess of Yolk, The Countess of Coop, and Baroness of Archie’s Chick Inn.”

Fans of Ellen DeGeneres post on Instagram. Pic credit: ellendegeneres/Instagram

Let’s hear more about Sinkie and her royal adventures with Harry and Meghan.