Dylan Dreyer tells airports ‘do better’ after tough experience with her family

Dylan Dreyer wants airports to “do better” after a recent experience involving her and her family.

The NBC News and Today meteorologist shared a message on social media calling out airports and their restaurants.

She shared a photo of part of a menu, presumably from an airport restaurant she and her family tried to eat at.

The menu items in her photo include several pizzas, and the option to “Substitute Gluten Free Crust” appears above them.

“DEAR AIRPORT RESTAURANTS: do not get our hopes up by listing a gluten free pizza crust. We literally walked out of our way to sit down to a nice meal before a long flight,” she wrote in her caption.

“If you cook the gluten free pizza in a rolling pizza oven with every other regular pizza, it is no longer a gluten free pizza. Save yourself the energy of even stocking a gluten free crust,” Dylan wrote.

Dylan’s fans also shared feedback about the airport issues

In addition, Dylan asked airports to “do better for people with celiac disease.”

Many of Dylan’s fans and followers agreed with her message to the airports and restaurants in them, as they reacted in the Instagram comment section.

“Happens all the time and no one ever understands cross contamination,” a fan wrote.

Another called out airports as “the absolute worst for celiac and gluten free” and said, “We need better and more SAFE options!”

Another commenter mentioned that since gluten-free has become a “fad diet,” it’s “harming those who actually CANNOT eat gluten.”

“They should at least put on that it’s prepared with gluten items,” the commenter said.

Others thanked Dylan for “speaking up” and creating awareness about celiac and issues related to it.

Dylan previously shared her son’s celiac disease diagnosis

Last year, Dylan raised awareness about celiac disease as she spoke about her son, Cavlin’s diagnosis on NBC’s Today.

She revealed that her son “loves food” but had been dealing with “excruciating pain.”

He described it as a “sharp pain” that caused him to leave the table and go lie down.

The NBC Today star explained that Calvin’s other symptoms included a “weird rash” and persistent earache.

Bloodwork revealed he was positive for celiac disease, and an endoscopy showed damage to his intestines and a small tumor.

Next, much work and effort went into cleaning and sanitizing their home kitchen to eliminate cross-contamination.

Her son shared that he’s feeling much better since they changed things. She shared that several million people in the United States struggle with celiac disease.

In addition to cleaning, sanitizing, and eliminating kitchenware, Dylan discovered many delicious recipes. In December, she shared a photo of a smiling Calvin enjoying some of the special Boston Bruins cake she made for his birthday.

Dylan often posts her various recipes online for others to try out, including this sweet gluten-free treat.

She and her fans hope that with more awareness, more airport restaurants will take notice and try to accommodate those with celiac disease better.