Dylan Dreyer replaces Today’s Al Roker during his extended absence

For the past week or so, Today’s viewers have seen Dylan Dreyer appear as part of the lineup of NBC shows.

While Dylan is not unfamiliar with this role, her colleague Al Roker has been a main star with NBC’s Today for what seems like forever.

The 69-year-old has been a journalist, meteorologist, and television show host since 1974.

Among his other notable appearances are hosting the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which runs through New York City.

It’s made Al a familiar face and household name that many viewers look forward to seeing on TV.

However, NBC’s Today viewers were likely wondering what was up with Al, as he missed over a week of episodes from the morning program.

Dylan replaces Roker as NBC colleague doubts his return

On Tuesday, Dylan Dreyer was Today’s primary meteorologist, as Al Roker missed an eighth day of NBC’s popular morning shows.

As Today Third Hour opened, Dylan sat beside Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin. Dylan replaced her friend Al, usually the show’s third host.

She welcomed viewers to the show before revealing, “Al is going to be back tomorrow. I promise you guys.”

However, Sheinelle seemed to doubt that Roker might return to the program.

“Maybe. Supposedly,” Jones chimed in before the trio began presenting the show’s stories.

Ahead of that episode of Third Hour, viewers last saw Roker on March 1. However, the beloved TV personality had a good excuse for being away: He was vacationing with his son Nick.

Al shared the above Instagram carousel post on Tuesday, revealing details about his trip to Hawaii with his son to enjoy some fun and sun.

“It was a #guystrip for me and Nick to the fabulous @rwmayakoba and we got to say #adiosto the amazing Daniel Scott who is leaving to head up to The Rosewood Kona Village,” Al wrote in his caption.

Many Instagram commenters mentioned they’d been worried about Al during his extended absence.

He’d been hospitalized with a health scare in 2022, as blood clots traveled from his leg to his lungs, causing him to miss hosting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years.

“Glad you posted this. I was worried about your absence,” one commenter wrote, reacting to Al’s recent vacation post.

“I’ve been worried about you,” another wrote, adding, “now I know you were making PRICELESS memories!” Time well spent.”

Pic credit: @alroker/Instagram

Al’s wife also stopped by to let her husband and son know she missed them and the beach, but based on recent details, they were returning home.

Dylan said she was ‘lucky’ not to break a leg during Today

During Al’s time away from Today, Dreyer filled in admirably, even participating in a tradition that her colleague often does.

A famous expression in show business is “break a leg,” but Dylan expressed her surprise that she avoided breaking her leg while replacing Al.

She uploaded a carousel post to Instagram, showing herself rushing around to greet the crowd of fans waiting outside in New York during Today.

“Taking a page out of @alroker ‘s book and going around the horn this morning to show off our amazing crowd!! Can’t believe I didn’t break a leg in 4” heels,” Dylan captioned her post.

Dreyer is no stranger to replacing Al when needed, as she previously helped with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade when Al was dealing with a health scare.

She’s even mentioned that Al often jokes with her about how she’s waiting for him to retire so she can take over his spot with NBC.

However, it appears she won’t completely take over for the NBC meteorologist and show host just yet due to his return to Today on Wednesday.