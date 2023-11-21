Al Roker tells fans ‘We’re back’ as he ‘cannot wait’ for big event

Today’s Al Roker is preparing for a major event as the holiday season is underway.

Roker is best known as a popular weatherman from the NBC program, where he appears regularly with various colleagues, including Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Carson Daly, and Dylan Dreyer.

He’s also well known as a longtime host and participant for NBC’s annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade coverage.

Roker was part of the presentation for nearly three decades until missing it last year due to health issues.

However, recent updates have revealed that Roker will return as host for the parade.

He recently commented on social media to confirm he’ll appear on viewers’ television or streaming device screens for this year’s event.

Al Roker confirms hosting gig for Thanksgiving

On his Instagram page, NBC’s Al Roker shared his excitement to return as host of the upcoming Thanksgiving Parade.

He shared a photo featuring envelopes with credentials for the Roker family and a letter from NBCUniversal as part of a Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade folder.

“We’re back, baby for the 97th @macys #thanksgivingdayparade on @nbc and I cannot wait to join @savannahguthrie and @hodakotb again,” Roker announced.

Roker’s Today colleagues previously brought up his return as parade host during an episode of the morning program.

That arrived during a segment where Dylan Dreyer was on location, reporting about some of the incredible floats that viewers would see in this year’s event.

“Probably better that way,” Roker joked when his co-hosts reminded everyone how he wasn’t part of last year’s parade.

In the comments section of his post confirming his return for 2023’s event, fans expressed their happiness that they’d see the popular weatherman back as host.

“Can’t wait to see you!!!” one commenter wrote, while another said it “isn’t same parade without you!!”

“Yayy your back missed you last year!” another individual commented.

Pic credit: @alroker/Instagram

Roker missed the 2022 parade for health reasons

The 2022 installment of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was the first time Roker missed a parade appearance in 27 years.

Dylan Dreyer filled in as the parade’s host due to her Today colleague’s health scare, as Roker was hospitalized due to blood clots.

After Roker recovered, he followed up that hospitalization with a major surgery earlier this year, getting a knee replacement.

In a recent Instagram video, Roker talked about it being “about a year” since he’d been hospitalized and sidelined from being part of the parade.

Walking on a treadmill, he spoke about being grateful for his followers, fans, and family. He also mentioned a song by Elton John that kept him going. As his video ended, Roker lip-synched part of the song and appeared in great spirits.

He previously praised his wife, Deborah Roberts, for her assistance working with doctors during his health scare last November.

“So proud of you and grateful for your recovery!” Roberts commented on her husband’s latest post, while NBC’s Today said, “We love you Al!”

Pic credit: @alroker/Instagram

Many viewers will be thankful to see Roker back as the host of arguably the biggest parade every year, as NBC and Peacock will present the event on Thanksgiving Day.