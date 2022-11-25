What’s wrong with Al Roker? Here’s why Today Show icon missed first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 27 years

Al Roker missed Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in 27 years due to medical issues. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley/AdMedia

One familiar and beloved face recently was missing from the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. NBC Today Show’s weatherman, Al Roker, missed the event for the first time in 27 years as he was recovering from a medical issue.

The 96th staging of the event, which took place on November 24, 2022, was broadcast by NBC in New York City and Initially, Roker had been listed as one of the hosts.

However, he was noticeably absent, and his NBC colleagues Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb took a moment to explain why.

The two referenced the fact that Roker suffered several blood clots in his leg recently and was still in the hospital during the parade but Kotb assured viewers that Roker was recovering very well.

Kotb concluded her statement with, “We just want to say we love you, Al. Wonder if you’re watching? But, we wish you a full recovery.”

Guthrie also chimed in to express her love for Roker and hope that they would see him at the parade next year.

Al Roker’s hospitalization and recovery

Roker’s colleague, meteorologist Dylan Dreyer, ended up filling in for him and aiding with the parade coverage.

Normally, though, Roker would’ve been hosting right alongside Guthrie and Kotb but his absence was unavoidable.

Roker first broke the news about his condition a week before Thanksgiving. By the time he made the announcement, his supporters had already grown concerned after he missed several Today Show broadcasts.

Roker revealed that he was suffering from multiple blood clots in both his lungs and his leg. However, he remained in good spirits and expressed his gratitude for receiving top-notch medical care.

He also reiterated Kotb and Guthrie’s statements that he was on his way to recovery. Roker also expressed gratitude for all the well wishes and prayers he had received.

The picture he paired with his update consisted of some get-well flowers and an NBC News weather mug he had received during his hospital stay.

Al Roker made it home in time for Thanksgiving

Soon after Kotb and Guthrie made their statement, Roker shared another positive update on his recovery. He posted a video that showed him walking out of the hospital on Thanksgiving morning.

In the video, he called his walk down the hospital corridors his “version of the Thanksgiving Day Parade.” Roker appeared more than eager to leave the hospital as he concluded the video with, “Time to blow this taco stand.”

He later gave another update and revealed that he did get to watch a little bit of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. He posted a picture giving a thumbs-up to his colleagues on the TV screen.

He later shared some photos of his family and expressed his gratitude for being able to make it home in time for Thanksgiving dinner.

While his supporters might’ve been concerned by his absence at the parade, he’s now home and continues to recover while being surrounded by family.