Today’s Dylan Dreyer teases her future career move: ‘I’m waiting for the day he retires’

Dylan Dreyer might have her sights set on a colleague’s job for the future of her career.

She has been a meteorologist and correspondent with NBC for over 10 years.

Along the way, she became one of the recognizable stars of NBC’s Today, often filling in for some of her colleagues.

Usually, she replaces Carson Daly or takes over for fellow meteorologist Al Roker.

In 2022, she assisted Roker by taking over as host of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as Roker was dealing with a health situation.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Could that mean one day she will fully take over for Roker on Today?

Dylan Dreyer is ‘waiting for the day he retires’

Last week, Dylan Dreyer appeared at The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions to play golf as a celebrity guest.

While there, she spoke with The Sun about what may be next for her career.

She mentioned that her Today colleague, Roker, “always teases me that I’m waiting for the day he retires.”

Dreyer’s 69-year-old friend has worked with NBC since 1996, and one has to wonder if Roker has retirement plans in the near future.

“I truly enjoy working with him so much. He’s just that quintessential guy who knows how TV works,” Dreyer said of Roker.

Over the years, Roker has hosted significant events, including the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day and Rose Bowl Parades. Dreyer could easily host those if and when needed, as demonstrated by her stepping in to host 2022’s NBC coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day event.

In addition to helping on Today and a SiriusXM podcast radio show with Roker, Dreyer has hosted other significant events and shows. In the past six years, these have included the Kentucky Derby and Winter Olympics. She also hosts NBC’s educational program Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer.

Along with those, she’s a mother of three and often shares the homemade recipes that she and her son Cal create in the kitchen. Dreyer’s recipes sometimes appear on the Today website.

Dreyer shares ‘anger issues’ post from golf tournament

As mentioned, Dreyer was a celebrity guest at the recent Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

With that, she shared several images and videos from her time on the course, including a funny post about an accident her golf cart had.

A photo shows Dreyer with an angry but funny look as if she just snapped a golf club in half across her knee.

However, she explained the club got broken due to a mishap with their cart.

“Step 1 when going into a tournament. Don’t break your 5 wood the day before. (I don’t have anger issues, our cart got stuck in a rope.) #hgvlpga,” she wrote.

Roker stopped by to joke with his colleague, “I don’t understand. What’s a rope got to do with it. And what’s love got to do with it?”

Pic credit: @dylandreyernbc/Instagram

The two have always shared a fun relationship as co-workers on Today, whether Roker is teasing her about her crush on Saved By the Bell star Mario Lopez or enjoying a good old-fashioned Halloween scare with Dreyer as the prank recipient.

Most likely, if Roker were passing the torch at Today, he’d gladly hand it off to Dreyer. For now, however, he seems more than content as the show’s star meteorologist and fun-loving on-air personality.