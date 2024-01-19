Today’s Savannah Guthrie calls out Carson Daly for ‘viral moment’ at Emmys

Today star Savannah Guthrie drew attention to her co-host’s recent Emmy Awards show appearance, with some strong advice for one particular celebrity.

The annual awards show took place Monday, with Savannah’s colleague Carson Daly among those in attendance.

During the POPStart segment on NBC’s Today, which Carson typically hosts, they discussed his “viral moment” from the Emmys.

However, Carson was absent from the Today episode and unable to talk about what happened.

Savannah indicated that during the awards ceremony, Carson helped out Ayo Edebiri, star of Hulu’s hit series, The Bear, as she had just won an award.

As Edebiri accepted the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress, she got up to head to the stage and asked Carson to hold her purse, which he did.

Savannah throws a jab at Carson over his ‘viral moment’

Since Carson was seated next to Edebiri during the Emmys, he helped her as she needed to accept her award. That provided some inspiration for some jokes about the Today co-host.

“When she won for Best Supporting Actress, she turned to Mr. Daly and asked him to hold her purse,” one of Savannah’s Today co-hosts said in speaking about the moment.

A clip showed Edebiri being interviewed after her big win. She said she hoped she could get all the items she left with Carson back.

“If my stuff is gone when I get back to my seat, I know that Carson Daly took it,” the actress joked.

After that clip, Savannah added, “She should count her cash,” which had Today colleagues laughing about it.

Daly said he’s going to put Savannah ‘on the hot seat’

While Carson wasn’t part of the Today segment to defend himself from Savannah’s jab, he will have the chance to get some fun revenge.

In a video on their Instagram pages, Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly promoted an upcoming appearance in February.

“Carson, are you ready for our big event?” Savannah asked Carson after applying some lipstick.

“I think the question is, are you ready, Savannah, because you put a lot of people on the hot seat, but on this day in February, the 27th, if you will, I’m gonna put you on the hot seat,” Carson told her.

“No! You know me too well. Don’t ask anything hard,” Savannah fired back.

Carson told Savannah he would ask “really complicated” questions. He mentioned that all the answers are in her new book, Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere.

Savannah will have a book tour featuring her Today colleagues

Savannah’s book is a collection of essays from the Today star that examines how faith has played a role in her life as a daughter, mother, wife, friend, and professional journalist.

Her book will be released on February 20 and is available for pre-order at various websites, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

She and Carson will appear at Paramount Theater in Long Island on February 27 as part of an upcoming book tour. Other tour dates will occur in Texas, Tennessee, Connecticut, South Carolina, and different parts of New York.

Several of Savannah’s other Today colleagues will participate, including Jenna Bush Hager, Craig Melvin, and Hoda Kotb. More details are available at Savannah’s book website.