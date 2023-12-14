Carson Daly goes missing from Today amid flirty situation with TV co-worker

Today’s co-host Carson Daly was a no-show for a recent episode of NBC’s morning program, with some viewers likely wondering where he was.

Daly, 50, has been part of the show since 2013, first joining as a social media correspondent before joining the TV host lineup.

Many viewers know him from his days as an MTV video jockey and on-air host for various programs on the music video channel.

On Wednesday’s Today broadcast, he was replaced by a colleague, who delivered a segment typically handled by Daly.

The night before the morning show, he appeared as a host on the opposite coast for his other television duties, likely keeping him away.

However, there has also been recent talk of the flirty behavior and closeness displayed between Daly and one of his co-workers.

Carson Daly misses Today following his other TV gig

NBC’s Today programs typically feature an on-air lineup with familiar hosts, including Craig Melvin, Hoda Kotb, Dylan Dreyer, Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, and Carson Daly.

On the Wednesday, December 13 episode of Today, Sheinelle Jones appeared as a fill-in for Daly, who was noticeably absent.

Jones delivered the day’s POPStart segment about pop culture news. Daly typically presents the segment when he’s part of the NBC show’s lineup.

While Jones and other Today hosts didn’t mention Daly’s absence, many viewers saw him at his other NBC job the night prior.

He hosts the popular singing competition show The Voice, which is also on the network, so it meant a late night out for the NBC personality. The show is also filmed in Los Angeles, while NBC’s Today is in New York City.

Daly has hosted and produced the show since its first season in 2011 and has received four Emmy Awards for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program since then.

Daly had ‘flirty’ situation with his TV co-star

This past Monday, Stefani reportedly shared selfies with a few of her co-stars from The Voice as she got close and cozy with John Legend in one photo and Daly in another.

Daly’s Tuesday night hosting appearance on The Voice came with talk about some potential flirting between him and co-star Gwen Stefani.

Tuesday night’s episode was the semi-finals for Season 24. Stefani shared various photos and videos from the evening, including behind-the-scenes conversations.

According to The Sun, another of those behind-the-scenes videos featured Daly on stage with Stefani commenting about her outfit for the show. As seen above, Stefani wore a black and gold sparkly dress with fishnet stockings.

“Spicy Gwen. Ay, ay ay! Muy caliente,” he told The Voice coach about her attire for the show.

The 54-year-old singer replaced Christina Aguilera as one of the show’s coaches in the seventh season and has appeared as a coach in various seasons, including the current one.

She’s been married to country singer Blake Shelton since 2021, and Daly officiated their wedding. Shelton appeared as one of The Voice’s coaches from its debut season until Season 23. He officially departed after the season, making it the first not to feature any of the show’s original coaches.

He’s since become part of a new show, Barmageddon on USA, which he and Daly co-created and co-produced with Emmy Award-winning producer Lee Metzger.

The show has been airing on a similar schedule to The Voice, with Shelton skipping the recent episode of the NBC show to promote his USA show.

There haven’t been any official reports of marital issues between Shelton and Stefani, despite possible speculation from individuals online.

Meanwhile, it’s unknown if Daly will return for NBC’s Today this week or if he’ll miss extended time during the holiday season.