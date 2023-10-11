Blake Shelton reveals next career move after leaving The Voice

Blake Shelton may have left The Voice, but that doesn’t mean the country singer is done working on television.

Around the time he announced he was leaving The Voice, Blake began promoting a new career move — Barmageddon.

Barmageddon is a television show where contestants compete in five bar games for a grand prize.

Blake produced the first season and recently announced that he’s coming back in November for Season 2.

The video teaser includes special guests, including Gwen Stefani, Michelle Rodriguez, and Kelly Clarkson.

Carson Daly and Nikki Garcia are hosting alongside Blake in the games, and the teaser shared a sneak peek of some of the games we’ll get to see in action.

Barmageddon is back for Season 2

The teaser promises that “the games will be crazier” and gives a sneak peek into some of the crazy antics the contestants will get into, such as Cornhole Maximus.

Other challenges include a life-sized table soccer game and contestants riding toy horses — not to mention a barrage of tennis balls and a racket with several slots for the balls in it.

Fans can catch the show’s return on November 13 on the USA network.

Gwen Stefani struggles to fill Blake Shelton’s shoes on The Voice

Blake’s wife, Gwen, returned to The Voice when he announced he was leaving.

However, she recently revealed that it’s been harder to be on the show without her husband by her side.

Right now, judges include Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, John Legend, and Gwen.

During Monday’s blind auditions, Gwen admitted she was “struggling” with getting people on her team.

“I’m going to have to take my wallet out to get some people on my team,” she said.

Niall joked by grabbing his phone and pretending to speak with Blake, noting, “I’m calling Blake for backup!”

“I already texted him,” Gwen replied. “I’m struggling!”

Since it’s not her first rodeo on The Voice, we’re certain that Gwen will find her footing and her team, and even if she doesn’t win for her first season back, we know the pop singer can really get a team going.

Gwen first appeared on Season 7 of The Voice before returning for Seasons 9, 12, 17, 19, 22, and now, 24.

The show brought her and Blake together in 2015, so there’s some proof in the pudding that the show does work for Gwen — she’ll just have to put some work in to get her team this time around.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.