Today’s Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin abruptly absent from show as replacements host

On a recent episode of NBC’s Today, viewers likely noticed two of the show’s regulars, Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin, missing from the lineup.

The duo has become recognizable due to their appearances on the morning program for many years.

Guthrie has been with NBC News since 2007 and became a part of Today in 2012.

Melvin has worked for MSNBC in the past and got promoted to an anchor on Today in 2018.

Today’s on-air reporters and weather presenters typically include Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Dylan Dreyer, Carson Daly, Guthrie, and Melvin.

However, both Guthrie and Melvin were absent on Friday’s episode, with replacements taking over.

As Friday’s Today episode arrived on air, Hoda Kotb was present, while Savannah Guthrie was noticeably absent.

However, a replacement was filling in for Guthrie as Kotb opened the program.

“Willie [Geist] is in for Savannah this morning,” she announced without giving additional details.

As the third hour of NBC’s Today arrived on Friday, Kotb returned with Geist, and Sheinelle Jones was also there.

“We’ve got Sheinelle, we’ve got Willie Geist, of course, in for Craig and Savannah,” Hoda said during the program.

Melvin and Guthrie’s absences weren’t announced before Friday, and neither appeared to have been under the weather.

However, Guthrie shared an Instagram post (below) of himself smiling at the news desk.

“Tis’ the season! #December #friyay,” he captioned the IG photo.

Guthrie and Melvin hosted a holiday event with their Today colleagues

While Guthrie and Melvin weren’t on Today’s Friday episode, they were with Today colleagues for a significant event in New York City.

Along with colleagues Roker and Kotb, they hosted the annual lighting of the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center in NYC on Wednesday evening.

American Idol alum and talk show host Kelly Clarkson was also part of the group.

Today’s Instagram account uploaded various posts showing the event, including a countdown to the beautiful tree’s lighting in the video clip below.

The annual event included Keke Palmer, Cher, Chloe Bailey, and Katharine McPhee performances.

In addition to Guthrie participating in the tree lighting this week, she is preparing to release a new book called Mostly What God Does in February 2024.

Earlier this week, she uploaded an Instagram video with pre-order details and talked about being “nervous” about this book since it is so “personal and vulnerable.”

“I always remind myself that love is the answer,” she said, pointing to a sign in the background.

“So thanks for being so interested in the book, and we’ll see you in February,” she said.

Most likely, Guthrie’s video didn’t indicate that she would be away from NBC’s Today until February, as it seemed more about her book’s debut.

Viewers will hope to see Melvin and Guthrie back on the show on Monday as Today continues into the holiday season.