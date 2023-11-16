Kelly Clarkson accused of using Ozempic to shed weight after debuting trimmer physique

Kelly Clarkson is sporting a much thinner frame these days, and it has her fans and critics curious how she dropped the weight.

It’s no secret that celebrities are under immense pressure to stay thin.

With busy professional and personal lives, many of them have looked for a way to shed unwanted pounds.

Ozempic, known generically as semaglutide, is a drug approved by the FDA to treat type 2 diabetes. It helps lower blood sugar by helping the pancreas make more insulin.

Despite its intended use for those with weight-related health issues, many have turned to the once-weekly injection simply as a weight-loss aid.

Because of the popularity of Ozempic, any time someone in the public eye drops weight — especially a significant amount in a short period — it’s assumed they’re using the drug rather than dieting and exercising.

Kelly Clarkson’s slimmed-down physique is raising eyebrows

That’s the case with Kelly Clarkson, who has recently shown off a more slender-than-usual physique.

It seems that Kelly’s weight loss is ongoing, and her fans (and critics) are certainly taking notice.

In one of Kelly’s recent Instagram posts, the Since U Been Gone crooner plugged Snoop Dogg’s ice cream brand, Dr. Bombay.

Kelly enjoyed a pint of the frozen goodness in her Instagram upload as she sat on top of a freezer full of ice cream.

The 41-year-old mom of two donned a casual sweater, jeans, and boots, showing off her new svelte figure.

“@Snoopdogg out here sending me the best munchies ever,” Kelly wrote in the caption. “Thank you for the ice cream! My favorite is the Iced Out Orange Cream!”

More than 144,000 of Kelly’s Instagram followers tapped “like,” and in the comments section, thousands of her fans gushed over her new-and-improved appearance.

There were quite a few comments from some Instagram users who accused Kelly of using Ozempic to drop weight.

Is Kelly using Ozempic to shed unwanted pounds?

“Wooow ozempic ??” asked one of Kelly’s followers.

Another of Kelly’s fans noted that Kelly has been “very upfront about no exercising,” adding, “It’s Ozempic.”

Others chimed in, sharing similar sentiments, such as, “Ozempic looks good on you.!” and “Ozempic and ice cream taste great.”

Many of Kelly’s IG followers believe she’s taking Ozempic for weight loss. Pic credit: @kellyclarkson/Instagram

Another one of Kelly’s fans claimed that The Kelly Clarkson Show host even admitted on her show that she’s taking Ozempic.

“All the celebrities are on OZEMPIC,” wrote another Instagram user.

Celebrities are jumping on the Ozempic trend

Among the celebrities who have admitted to taking the type 2 diabetes drug are Sharon Osbourne, Tracy Morgan, Emily Simpson, Chelsea Handler, and Amy Schumer.

Amy has been outspoken about her experience taking Ozempic and revealed that the side effects were too much to bear, so she stopped.

In June 2023, Amy talked about her experience on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Not only did Amy claim the medication made her feel “so sick” and too weak to function, but she also called out other celebrities who have denied taking the drug.

“Everyone has been lying, saying, ‘Oh, smaller portions.’ Like, shut the f**k up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things, or you got work done. Just stop,” Amy said.

Kelly Clarkson admittedly ‘loves losing weight’

Kelly recently opened up about losing weight, although she didn’t reveal how she’s managed to shed pounds in the past few months.

During an episode of her show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly sat down with Jenna Bush Hager and her twin sister, Barbara Bush, as they discussed being “chubby” in their younger years.

Kelly admitted that she’s gone through “many stages” of being heavier than she would have liked.

“I love losing weight, but here’s the thing,” Kelly noted. “Jeans are so hard when you have a butt and a smaller waist.”

Kelly talks about being ‘bigger’ than her American Idol competitors

During an interview with PEOPLE in 2017, Kelly opened up about her struggles with her weight and revealed that she was body-shamed, even at her thinnest.

“Even on American Idol, I was really thin, but I was bigger than the other girls on the show, so people would say things to me,” Kelly shared.

“But luckily, I am super confident, so I’ve never had a problem with shutting people down and saying, ‘Yeah, you know, that’s just what I’m rocking. It’s fine.'”