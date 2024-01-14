Today’s Dylan Dreyer receives support from fans amid struggles at home

Dylan Dreyer received encouragement and positivity from her fans as she revealed the “pure chaos” she’s dealing with at home.

Dreyer shares three young sons with her husband, cameraman Brian Fichera.

The popular Today star indicated that her children were sick at home, but one of her sons helped brighten her day.

She shared a heartwarming social media post featuring a handmade note she received from her son Cal amid the struggles.

The words “I LOVE” were written in black above a large heart around the word “YOU” on a white sheet of paper.

“This morning was pure chaos because kids are sick and no one has slept. All Cal wanted to do was make me smile before I left. That’s all it took!” Dreyer wrote in her Instagram post’s caption.

Today fans send supportive messages

As of this writing, Dreyer’s recent IG post had plenty of support, with over 20,500 likes and 400-plus comments.

Many commenters identified with caring for kids who are ill at home and reacted to how special Cal’s note to his mom is.

“So sweet, Kids are so special all the kind things they say and do for us parents. I hope everyone feels better soon,” one commenter wrote.

“Dylan, you have a great family! Hoping things get better soon,” another wrote.

“So sweet! Hope they feel better!” another individual said in a supportive comment.

“Aww I love this. I saved so many of these and still have them to this day,” another commenter wrote, including a heart emoji.

Dreyer, a meteorologist who graduated from Rutgers, met her husband Brian while working for 7News in Boston, Massachusetts. Per WHDH 7News, the two officially tied the knot in Boston in 2012.

Dreyer joined NBC News in September 2012 and regularly fills in on NBC’s Today for Al Roker or Carson Daly. She also is among the anchors for Today’s 3rd Hour and co-hosts a Today podcast alongside Roker.

Along with their son Cal, Dylan and her husband have Oliver, 4, and Russell (Rusty), 2.

Dylan celebrated the ‘leader of our pack’ on his birthday

Last month, Dreyer shared an Instagram carousel post celebrating her oldest son, Cal, on his birthday.

“7 years ago, I became a mom! It was a wild night and now our little Cal is the leader of our pack. Happy Birthday buddy! You are so loved and bring us so much joy!!” she wrote in the caption.

The first photo featured a smiling Dylan seated next to her husband Brian, who had one arm around her and gave a thumbs-up sign.

Additional images were shown from the archives, presenting her son Cal. In an adorable family photo, he is smiling, seated on stairs inside the home with his two younger brothers.

The final slides of Dreyer’s post show the gorgeous and delicious-looking cake she served. In a video clip at the end of the post, Dreyer cuts and removes a slice of the cake to reveal lots of colorful sprinkles and candies in the middle.

Cal’s recent note to his mom shows how appreciative he is of her attention, love, and care early in his life!