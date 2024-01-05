Al Roker shares major update on his career away from Today

Al Roker is a busy man, as he’s become well-known as a recognizable meteorologist from NBC’s Today.

He’s also been seen as the host of NBC’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Rose Bowl Parade coverage.

However, he doesn’t just work hard presenting parades and the weather on Today, but also as an author.

He’s previously penned several books, some of which became movies.

The 69-year-old television personality recently revealed he has some new works on the way for interested readers.

Roker spoke about the upcoming installment in his Morning Show Murders series.

Roker talked about his upcoming projects away NBC’s Today

While speaking with Parade, Roker shared that they are rereleasing the three books he co-authored: The Midnight Show Murders, The Morning Show Murders, and The Talk Show Murders.

“The next one is called Murder On Demand. Its background is the streaming wars. That’ll be coming out next year,” Roker told Parade, indicating it would be part of the Billy Blessing series.

Several of Roker’s books have been turned into Hallmark TV movies with Holly Robinson Peete as Billy Blessing.

With that, there’s always the possibility Murder On Demand could also be. The book was co-authored by Matt Costello and published by Blackstone Publishing.

Based on details at Amazon, the first of the rereleased books, The Morning Show Murders, arrives on January 17. The Midnight Show Murders will be rereleased on February 13, and The Talk Show Murders will be rereleased on March 12.

Roker’s new book in the series, Murder On Demand, will be officially released on April 23, 2024. Pre-orders for all four books in various formats are available on Amazon.

Roker also has a family-themed cookbook on the way

In addition to that book, Roker revealed another work on the way, a cookbook with a special theme.

“The theme is family recipes that I’ve made, that Courtney’s made, that my mom made, Deborah’s mom made, that Deborah does, and a couple of my sister’s. It just revolves around family and friends,” he said.

Roker said the upcoming cookbook is with Daniel Boulud and several other chefs.

“It’s been a long time in the making. They’re all recipes that I grew up with from a young kid to today,” Roker shared.

The new cookbook joins previous works from Roker, including a barbecue cookbook and a holiday cookbook.

Roker’s family has been a big part of his life, including his wife playing a pivotal role in his recovery from blood clots and surgery last year.

While he missed the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2022 for the first time in nearly three decades due to his health situation, he returned for the 2023 edition.

That special occasion featured Roker back as host with his NBC colleagues and was the first time his new baby granddaughter attended the event.